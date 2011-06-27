Used 1999 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews
2nd Saab.....Not my last
Sold my 9000 Aero with 155K miles and bought a 1999 9-5 2.3T wagon with 120K. Absolutely love it as my commuter car. All options still work and is still nice and quiet. I have however had lot of vacuum problems. Replaced the turbo bypass valve, vacuum hoses, and fixed brake booster lines(Did all the work myself with the help of a friend so very inexpensive). Other than that nothing beats this car on performance and gas mileage. I get a couple mpg's better than my 9000 Aero. My family is full of Saabs and thats for a reason. Fantastic cars if you keep up on maintenance. Hoping to get a newer 9-3 after this 9-5.
Love the ride - expensive to repair
I drove this car from NY to Ohio the month it came off the showroom floor and loved the car. 8 yrs later, I bought it from my friend at 96000 mi. still rode great and I was on top of the world. Then the warning lights came. I spent $2000 in repairs with a Saab dealer and it looks like it might come to that in repairs again this year. Love the looks and the ride, but...
Paul's Review
Own a 99 black 9-5 Wagon. Great car. Rides like a sedan. Handles better than my BMW 5 series. Needs more storage, which could be accomplished by moving the ignition to the dash (Goes against Saab purists). Great handling, mediocre gas mileage..did not see 20+ until the car had 30,000 miles? Intermittent problem with the on-board computerized A/C (Goes blank, quits working, but eventually works) Dealer is poor (no licensed Saab mechanic) which lowers my rating. Love the turbo power when merging, passing. Would consider buying a new one, but Saab needs to drop pricing. It's not a BMW. Glad to see Saab addressing this on '03 9-3.
Beauty meets power
This car is fast, the sport button was always on for me, and you can tell when the turbo kicks in, giving you the rush of adrenaline. The interior is creamy and extremely comfortable, it is also the best looking wagon on the road. It is also the safest car on the road, I got hit at 60mph on the drivers side and nobody was even scratched! The only problem was the turbo not being cooled enough and breaking at around 70kmi.
We love it!!
When our 91 Saab 900 bit the dust, we were very happy to find this beautiful 95 wagon. We are fans of the Saab design style, so many of the comon complaints (center ignition) are lost on us. The car is deceptively smooth driving, but can really move when pushed hard, and can handle swift manuevering with ease. I can't tell you how many times I've "accidently" smoked the tires pulling away from a stop lioght, and with a 4 cyl no less. Overall very pleased.
