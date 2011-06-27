Used 2011 Saab 9-4X SUV Consumer Reviews
Stands out in the crowd
jxm0265, 07/06/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
Perfect for a family of four. Looks great, drives solid, stereo is fantastic - internal harddrive (no bluetooth though). Easy to get in and drive - features of those about 12 thousand more.
Report Abuse
Excellent SUV with Improving Parts Network
jonathannm, 05/30/2015
3.0i Premium 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Owned my 9-4X now for a year and it is one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. it can be slightly slow at times, but handles well and still gets you to where you need without any issues. Has great features and on-par gas mileage. I would recommend a reliable extended service contract through a Saab dealer (Hendrick AutoGaurd works well for myself).
Report Abuse
5 stars
Jozef, 12/15/2019
3.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Super Car
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 9-4X
Related Used 2011 Saab 9-4X SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner