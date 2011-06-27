Used 2011 Saab 9-4X SUV Consumer Reviews

Perfect for a family of four. Looks great, drives solid, stereo is fantastic - internal harddrive (no bluetooth though). Easy to get in and drive - features of those about 12 thousand more.

jonathannm , 05/30/2015 3.0i Premium 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A)

Owned my 9-4X now for a year and it is one of the best vehicles I have ever owned. it can be slightly slow at times, but handles well and still gets you to where you need without any issues. Has great features and on-par gas mileage. I would recommend a reliable extended service contract through a Saab dealer (Hendrick AutoGaurd works well for myself).