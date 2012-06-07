Vehicle overview

Though the new 2011 Saab 9-4X is almost mechanically identical to the Cadillac SRX crossover, it isn't the sort of half-hearted badge replacement job that Saab offered up with its most recent SUVs like the woeful Saab 9-7X. No, you'd be hard-pressed to tell that the 9-4X shares anything with its GM sibling simply by looking at the two. The Saab bears the new styling cues established by the attractive new Saab 9-5 (including the wagon version sold in Europe).

The cabin of the Saab 9-4X is similarly and properly Saab-like in appearance. The aircraft cockpit-like design features Saab design motifs like the egg-crate-style grilles within the multidirectional air vents, center-console-mounted ignition and the "Night Panel" button that dims the trademark green interior lights for better visibility on dark roads. It looks good and is certainly unique for the class. Most of the many buttons and switches are unique to Saab as well, although their markings and the underlying technology are pulled in their entirety from the General Motors parts bin.

And indeed, this is where the 9-4X's weaknesses begin to show up. No, it's not the simple association with GM, but rather that the same problems that plague the Cadillac SRX also carry over to its Swedish comrade. On paper, the base V6 engine shared with the SRX would seem to be competitive in terms of power, but one glance at its curb weight reveals a much heavier (and therefore slower) vehicle than its competitors.

The Aero model's 2.8T V6 is more in keeping with Saab's turbocharged heritage and indeed allows the heavy 9-4X to keep up with its rivals. Unfortunately, the loaded Aero costs nearly $50,000. That's OK if you want every option Saab offers, but if you'd like something more modest in price (and in equipment), you'll have to stick with the underpowered 3.0i. It's a trade-off you simply don't face with competitors like the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 or Volvo XC60.

If power isn't an issue, however, the 2011 Saab 9-4X is definitely worth a look. Beyond its unique style, it's well equipped, handles well and offers a spacious cabin (as long as you avoid the headroom-robbing panoramic sunroof). Is that enough to overcome the lingering doubts about Saab's future? We have our reservations, but the 9-4X at least shows that Saab is headed in the right direction.