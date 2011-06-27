Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great Drop Top for Weekend Drives New Jersey Saab Owner , 05/18/2016 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful For a weekend driver the Saab price was a bargain. Why spend 40 grand (what this listed for when new) to get that wind in your hair feeling, when you can get a used Saab that has some class to it? Granted it can get expensive, but I do a lot of my own work, brakes, filters, oil, plugs, belts etc. The car itself is solid, tight steering, easy to work on, hugs the road, very quiet for a cloth top, and the 2.0 turbo has plenty of punch. MPG is terrific. The car is a looker, easy to park, gets plenty of comments and you don't see many of them around. The trunk with the top down can hold enough luggage for a long weekend. This is just right if you want a nice looking car gets plenty of attention, and if taken care of the 2008 has good reliability reviews. Since my original post in February I received two recall notices, one for the airbag and another for the seat belt, both of which were repaired by our local dealer. The Saab sat in the garage all winter and was started up every week. I am using synthetic oil, replaced the spark plugs, new battery, put on new brakes, and enjoying the ride. Now the warmer weather is here, it has been driven several times with no issues and look forward to the weekends. I now have 98,000 miles and it still runs like a champ. I has a MR2 which was a good car, but had no trunk or room for storage. The Saab is easier to get into, small enough to park in tight areas, yet big enough to carry a few bags of groceries. The back seat isn't roomy, but is big enough for guests on short notice on a spur of the moment trips. We are very happy with this vehicle it, was inexpensive as a used rag top, you don't see many on the road, we get lots of compliments, great gas mileage, and enough storage for a weekend jaunt for two retired people. The only drawback is you need the OnStar feature for the Bluetooth to work. Since GM no longer services Saab, the buttons are useless. It doesn't affect the performance of the vehicle and isn't a crucial factor for me. Here it is 2018, and the Saab is still running great. A great car for a weekend jaunt, and love the compliments especially with the top down! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Why the hell didn't I consider a Saab before? Al , 03/09/2016 2.0T 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a new car and was looking through all of the usual suspects; BMW, Mercedes, Infinity, Cadillac...blah, blah, blah! I had a very strict amount that I was willing to spend because of kids in college and having to purchase another vehicle for my wife and another for my daughter who gets her license in less than a year. So, while I was looking I happened to come across a couple of used Saab convertibles. I did some research and I could not find one really negative review. That was cool. I then called a trusted Euro Repair shop in my area. We discussed the Saab turbo 4 cylinder engine, reliability. maintenance fees, convertible top reliability - a basic rundown of his experience of this car. His overall input was that it was very reliable, fun and easy to work on car. He stated that if I took care of it and was REALLY methodical about changing the oil every 2.5K miles, it would last a very long time. So, with that I went to go take a look at the car. It was Silver with Black interior and it was in phenomenal shape. 82K miles. Very good maintenance records and it had been taken care of. Car Fax showed everything was clean. Away we went for the test drive! I immediately noticed that the instrument cluster is laid out very logically and easy to read. I absolutely love the ignition being in the center console. It's different! I fire it up, drop it in drive and head out on the test. Tight steering, front wheel drive 'pull' feels different than rear wheel drive 'push', but it bites and performs really well. Quite, low road noise and surprising performance are things that hit me right away. Seats are very firm but comfortable. I approach the freeway and push the pedal down. Wow! Nice! Great acceleration, handling and we quickly reach 85mph in no time and all of this while not even being in 'Sport' mode. I've driven and owned pretty much every import and I am embarrassed to say that I never looked at a Saab before. The fact that the company is no longer around makes me wonder if they would have been a little more Marketing savvy, if they would still be around. Who knows!!?? What I do know is that I love this car. Convertible top works flawlessly, it looks great, it performs incredibly well. Gas mileage is exceptional given the performance. Bang for the buck, I could not have made a better choice. I'm looking forward to many road trips in this awesome ride! Great fun! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My First Saab DoninVirginia , 11/21/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After researching manufacturers such as Audi and BMW, I chose the Saab Aero Convertible. My criteria included 1) fun to drive, 2) performance, 3) curb appeal, 4) amenities, and 5) price. The 2008 Aero Convertible had it all. The 6-speed manual is fun to drive, and performs like a champ. It has a great look, small on the outside, but comfortable on the inside. I love the Xenon lights and the Bose Stereo. 2008 was the right price point. And this vehicle, steel gray with black top, had been meticulously maintained, with only minor wear noted. The key fob is also really cool. Although the interior materials may not be up to others, it is not worthy of the criticims.

Me and my Aero beefa , 11/10/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Absolutely love this car. Had mine for two years now as a daily driver. I put 100 miles a day on the car and my drive is the best part of my day. Great performance out of the 2.8T 6 cyl, matched with the manual 6 speed. The car accelerates effortlessly. No slowing down in the corners, the car holds the road while the seats keep me steady and comfortable. This truly is a FUN car to drive. Gas mileage is better than expected.