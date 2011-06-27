Used 2007 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

My first SaabI'm in love! 73spider , 04/07/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful To make the story short, I'm in love with this car. Everything about it is so pleasing. It's distinctively beautiful inside and out, with a very attractive interior and style that I find far superior to the German cars. The handling is exceptional for so heavy a car, and the ride is very pleasantevidence of a supple suspension setup. The more I drive it, the more I respect the work of Saab engineers and designers. Even the colors of my car, silver with parchment leather, are stunning: people comment so favorably. I feel so happy to drive this Saab! Report Abuse

Not Just Another Beemer TopDownDriver , 10/16/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the one to have... the 2WD Aero Convertible. People often give this car a double take, but instead of looking at you like you're a snob, they smile. Saab makes one of the safest convertibles on the road. The Aero front seats are upgraded and really comfortable. The back seats are surprisingly deep, be sure to actually sit back there. I like the power the turbo Aero has available, but still get close to 30 mpg on the highway. If I keep my foot out of it. The car is a cross between cool and charming, and it's different. Mine's been reliable. It's a front- driver, so a Beemer will handle better on a racetrack, but I prefer front drive stability in the real world's rain or snow.

V6 Turbo Power Pete , 07/17/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My first Saab. I looked at BMW, MB, Audi but purchased the Aero because it was better priced, less "common," and the performance is equivalent (especially with the V6). Excellent dealership service, very few issues over the past 18 months (defective battery shorted), and it turns head in the dark Fusion Blue. Glad to see Saab has been purchased and will continue on!

More Than Satisfied John L. Bell , 10/08/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have no reason to tout this vehicle other than to give credit to Saab for building one of the best vehicles I have ever bought. It is a remarkable car in every respect and on a recent trip to MN from my home in FL my computer reflected 33.1 mpg at 2000 rpm. I am totally pleased with this vehicle. It is built like a tank and drives like a Porch, and a fun vehicle to drive, with, or without the top down There is but one item that I just can't like, and that is the standard equipment Radio/AM;FM;CD & Sat. to which I do NOT subscribe. This vehicle was purchased used in AL and was an excellent buy and an outstanding value.Fit and Finish are perfection at it's finest. I am a very happy owner.