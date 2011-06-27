Used 2002 Saab 9-3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The best used car you can get for your money.
I started with saab 10 years ago, bought the 1999 model but has tons of issue. Sold it cheap and I ended up with the 2002 model se at 80K miles. Nowthe car has 120K and had no problems at all. It's all been fun with this car...205 hp and gets 30mpg hwy miles driving 65-70 mph. So my conclusion to new buyer out there, research the history of the car, if the car has always used synthetic oil and been taken care of well, chances are you'll have a good reliable car...but if anything points out that this car has not been care well then buyer's beware. NEVER Buy this car if you are going to treat it like a Honda or Toyota. You'll reap what you sow.
Been great
Today I hit 120,000 on my Saab. My repairs have totaled less than $1000; brakes, temp gauge sensor, mass airflow sensor. Love: acceleration, fuel economy, handling in snow/ice, cargo room. Dislike: rear passenger room, cupholders, pedal placement (too close together for my clodhoppers). Also dislike having to move the front seats up to fold the rear seats flat.
Steel Gray Hunchback
My wife called it a hunchback, so it is my Steel Gray Hunchback. Was looking around for another car actually, and test drove it, didn't feel right, and the one I wanted was sold. But I saw this one, and it had tint and a built in alarm. I was looking for utility, such as a hatchback to lug things around. 4 doors too. I also required better gas mileage since gas prices were sky rocketing. Also, power with torque to go up hills and turns. Alas, I test drove this 2002 Saab 9-3 SE: has leather seats, and more power than normal. It is a 4cylinder turbo auto, more economical than a 6cyl, with just as much power because of the turbo. Driving it ever since and my wife and I love it.
So much potential but alas !!
2002 9-3 SE auto hatch with 125K. Loads of power in a practical package - especially in Sport mode. Best driver's seat ever! Would be a keeper but for constant repairs (antenna mast; squeaky brakes; center exhaust pipe; shocks; CPS; alternator; etc etc) and premium gas! Thank goodness the new engine cassette was a recall! Too bad, I guess they were right when they said SAAB stands for Swedish Auto Always Broken. 2009 Mazda 6 or Accord will take the 9-3's place in the garage. Sushi for herring I guess.
Saab is my favorite
I've owned about 4 9-3s, as I move a lot, and will sell my car before every move. I always buy these. They are one hundred percent reliable for me, and they're fast. Also, I drove my most recent 2002 9-3 from WA to ID and back, and I got 35mpg on the highway for real, no joke!!! So I think they should change the average fuel economy on here. You only get 25 mpg (lowest I've seen) when you're driving in city, using the turbo all day. I give this car an over all 9 out of 10. The only brand I like better then Saab is Lexus!
