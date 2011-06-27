  1. Home
Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Phantom Drophead Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$479,775
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$479,775
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$479,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$479,775
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$479,775
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$479,775
Brushed Steel And Teak Deck Packageyes
Brushed Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$479,775
600 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$479,775
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$479,775
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$479,775
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Humidor In Gloveboxyes
Marquetry Fanyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Silver Bezel White Clock Faceyes
Marquetry Diamondyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Pen Set In Gloveboxyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Commissioned Collection Leather Chargeyes
Inlay Passenger Panel (SoE)yes
Marquetry Columnyes
Black Wool/Cashmere Headliningyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Dark Grey Wool/Cashmere Headliningyes
Inlay Passenger Panel (RR)yes
Marquetry Checkered Diamondyes
Mother Of Pearl Inlaysyes
Seat Pipingyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$479,775
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$479,775
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$479,775
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$479,775
21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Coachlineyes
21" Alloy Wheelsyes
Contrast Color Wheel Insertsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Fully Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Main Color Wheel Centersyes
21" Chromed Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Teak Deckingyes
21" Fully Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Dark Lacquered Star Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Contrast Color Wheel Centersyes
21" Part Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished Star Alloy Wheelsyes
Illuminated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
21" Fully Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Gold-Plated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
21" Part Polished Star Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished Star Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Dark Lacquered Star Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished Star Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Main Color Wheel Insertsyes
21" Alloy Wheel (Pinstripe)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$479,775
Maximum cargo capacity11.1 cu.ft.
Length220.9 in.
Curb weight5995 lbs.
Gross weight6725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height61.7 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload730 lbs.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$479,775
Exterior Colors
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire (Commissioned Collection)
  • Anthracite
  • Silver
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Madeira Red
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arctic White
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black
  • Lazuli Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • English White
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Velvet
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Ensign Red
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cornish White
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Sable
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Woodland Green
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Black Kirsch (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sea Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
Interior Colors
  • Consort Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Signal Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Seashell (Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Black (Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light (Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$479,775
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$479,775
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$479,775
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles