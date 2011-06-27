  1. Home
Used 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Phantom Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$438,325
See Phantom Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$438,325
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$438,325
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$438,325
Torque531 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower453 hp @ 5350 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$438,325
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$438,325
Brushed Steel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$438,325
600 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
Lexicon premium brand speakersyes
Lexicon premium brand stereo systemyes
15 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$438,325
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$438,325
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$438,325
RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Lambswool Floormatsyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Humidor In Gloveboxyes
Marquetry Fanyes
Veneered Steering Wheel Spokesyes
Silver Bezel White Clock Faceyes
Marquetry Diamondyes
Stainless Steel Pinstripesyes
Pen Set In Gloveboxyes
Colored Steering Wheelyes
White Instrument Dialsyes
Extended Leather Headliningyes
Commissioned Collection Leather Chargeyes
Inlay Passenger Panel (SoE)yes
Marquetry Columnyes
Starlight Roof in Dark Greyyes
Bespoke Interior Chargeyes
Starlight Roof in Bambooyes
Veneered Front Cupholder Lidyes
Inlay Passenger Panel (RR)yes
Marquetry Checkered Diamondyes
Mother Of Pearl Inlaysyes
Seat Pipingyes
Contrast RR Monogram To All Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$438,325
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$438,325
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$438,325
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$438,325
21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Coachlineyes
21" Alloy Wheelsyes
Contrast Color Wheel Insertsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Fully Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Main Color Wheel Centersyes
21" Chromed Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Chromed Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Dark Lacquered Star Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Fully Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
Contrast Color Wheel Centersyes
21" Part Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished Star Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Part Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Illuminated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
21" Fully Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 11 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Gold-Plated Spirit Of Ecstasyyes
21" Part Polished Star Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished Star Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Dark Lacquered 7 Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
21" Fully Polished 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Part Polished 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Fully Polished Star Alloy Wheels (Pinstripe)yes
21" Dark Lacquered Star Alloy Wheelsyes
Main Color Wheel Insertsyes
21" Alloy Wheel (Pinstripe)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$438,325
Maximum cargo capacity13.9 cu.ft.
Length220.9 in.
Curb weight5795 lbs.
Gross weight6725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height62.9 in.
EPA interior volume96.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload885 lbs.
Wheel base130.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$438,325
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten (Commissioned Collection)
  • Diamond Black
  • Jubilee Silver
  • Anthracite
  • Arctic White
  • Silver
  • Black Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Autumn Mystery Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Burnt Oak (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Kirsch (Commissioned Collection)
  • Admiral Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Lazuli Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Black Ember (Commissioned Collection)
  • Berwick Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Infinity Black (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Sand (Commissioned Collection)
  • Parian Marble (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aurum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Andalusian White (Commissioned Collection)
  • Orange Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Antique Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • Light Red (Commissioned Collection)
  • Bronze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arizona Sun (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sunrise (Commissioned Collection)
  • Smoky Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Neptune Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Carnelian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Wildberry (Commissioned Collection)
  • Claret (Commissioned Collection)
  • Deep Garnet (Commissioned Collection)
  • Red Velvet Sparkle (Commissioned Collection)
  • Semaphore Yellow (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sterling Grey (Commissioned Collection)
  • Cassiopeia Silver (Commissioned Collection)
  • Platinum (Commissioned Collection)
  • Titanium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Porcelain (Commissioned Collection)
  • Moonstone Pearl (Commissioned Collection)
  • Melanite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Obsidian (Commissioned Collection)
  • Gunmetal (Commissioned Collection)
  • Flagstone (Commissioned Collection)
  • Palladium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silver Haze (Commissioned Collection)
  • Darkest Tungsten
  • Twilight Purple (Commissioned Collection)
  • Aquilla Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Iridium (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Granite (Commissioned Collection)
  • Velvet Orchid (Commissioned Collection)
  • Dark Indigo (Commissioned Collection)
  • Fame Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Rose Quartz (Commissioned Collection)
  • Arabian Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Royal Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Adriatic Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Sea Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Purple Silk Metallic (Commissioned Collection)
  • Brooklands Green (Commissioned Collection)
  • Pearl Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Blue Ice (Commissioned Collection)
  • Powder Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Silverlake (Commissioned Collection)
  • Estoril Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Azurite Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Midnight Sapphire (Commissioned Collection)
  • Peacock Blue (Commissioned Collection)
  • Desert Dune (Commissioned Collection)
  • Inca Gold (Commissioned Collection)
  • New Bespoke Paint
  • Two Tone Paint
  • Ensign Red
  • Black
  • Cornish White
  • Blue Velvet
  • New Sable
  • Metropolitan Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Woodland Green
  • English White
  • Madeira Red
Interior Colors
  • Seashell and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Signal Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Pine Green (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Smoke Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Fawn Brown, premium leather
  • Creme Light, premium leather
  • Seashell, premium leather
  • Dark Spice, premium leather
  • Pine Green, premium leather
  • Consort Red, premium leather
  • Blue Grey, premium leather
  • Moccasin, premium leather
  • Smoke Grey, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Navy Blue, premium leather
  • Signal Red, premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Seashell and Navy Blue (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Dark Spice (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Consort Red (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Moccasin (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Black and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Moccasin and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Creme Light and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Navy Blue and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Pine Green and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Seashell (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Consort Red and Creme Light (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Blue Grey and Black (Linear Contrast), premium leather
  • Dark Spice and Smoke Grey (Linear Contrast), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$438,325
Run flat tiresyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/45R21 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$438,325
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$438,325
Free Maintenance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
