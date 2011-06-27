Used 2016 Ram Promaster City Consumer Reviews

What can't my Promaster City Wagon do? Wendy F , 09/15/2016 Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I love my Promaster City Wagon. In bright yellow, I might add. It looks like a little bread truck/caution sign driving down the road but I am so happy inside. I have to say that I am trading in two cars for this one PMC wagon: a 1998 Toyota Tacoma with camper shell, and a 1995 Chevy Lumina minivan. I like a car with great utility and a car that I can sleep in on road trips. My old truck and van were each really good in their own way. But my new PMC Wagon tops them both--as a hybrid truck/van monster. Obviously my review is being written by someone that drove a Tacoma and an old van--not a Lexus so my needs for comfort and luxury may be somewhat less than yours, but here is what I think. This car is so fun to drive and so comfortable that I have no idea that I am in a cargo van -- except for the fact that it holds boat loads of stuff. It accelerates quickly -- too quickly if you want to watch your gas mileage, it handles and turns very well. It stays on the road. I can pass ANYONE on the highway, and often do. No trouble getting up to speed to merge onto the highway either. The seats are comfortable in the SLT with the extra lumbar support. It is true, you do have to crank the recliner knob and it is a bit slow, my old Lumina van was the same way. The front seats go so far back that you can sleep in them just fine. I am 6'2" and find so much leg room up front that I don't have to put the seat all the way back (never happens in other cars). If you don't want to sleep in the front seat then tumble half the back seat forward and sleep diagonal on the floor (if you're under 6' tall you don't have to sleep diagonal). It can come with satellite radio and has a great entertainment/computer console with buttons integrated into the steering wheel, built-in hands-free phone calls with bluetooth. Someone complained about not having a CD player. Well any smart phone or mp3 device will hook right up to the radio console with USB or bluetooth. Tons of head room, you can put your arms straight up and wave them around. Way cool overhead storage and clever bottle holders in the door pockets. Good, solid construction. Sliding doors are light and very slidey with very clever handles. I love the simplicity and design of the door handles and latches and the combination door handle/lock button in the front seats. Cavernous front seating area with wide angle view. I want to drive this thing to Alaska to see the wide open scenery. I think it is quiet. I know it is quiet compared to my Tacoma (which is a noisy little truck) and even compared to the Lumina. Even during a wind storm, I did not feel that the van was too tall or got too much wind noise or battering around. Note that it is wider than your average minivan. A wider track like a jeep might be helping to avoid that too-tall feeling. It corners like a car, not like a van. I have almost 5,000 miles on it so far and no mechanical problems yet (knock on wood). I am getting about 24 mpg in town and more like 26 on the highway. Best mileage in 9th gear (85mph and 30 mpg). I have not tried it in the snow yet. As a front wheel drive I expect it will do OK, but we'll see. It has a quick disconnect battery! Seriously, you just pull up a big pin. I have been waiting for that for years. My first car was a Studebaker (no I am not that old...the car was older than me) and I loved my Studebaker because of the simple, functional design. I feel like I have finally bought another Studebaker. You can't beat the combination of price and utility (and I suspect, but we don't know yet because it is a new model...reliability). Driver fatigue is very low in this car due to comfort. The speedometer is oddly off to the left of the dashboard (not centered) and I don't think the trip computer allows you to show a digital speed which would be handy. What you see in front of you is the date and some other trip info. I think this is funny because the date doesn't change--all day long. But maybe if you're using this as a work van and have to sit in that front seat and do paperwork, you'll appreciate knowing where to find the date? I had wanted to buy a car with automatic climate control, but this car did not have that option. I must say I really don't spend much time fiddling with the temperature controls in this truck anyway. There is an unfortunate blind spot where the panels are in the back/sides that prevents you from seeing, in parking lots, if someone is approaching the back of your car from the side. But a backup camera, and audible object detection system help with that. So my complaints are way fewer than the things that I love about the car. I get compliments often about its looks and potential versatility. My old parents find it easy to get in and out of both the front and back seats, it has a low step-in height than most trucks and a higher seat height than most cars. I consider it a FWD SUV, for on-road adventure; a mini, dry camper; a daily driver; and a cargo hauler. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Promaster City Wagon SLT Lostrminds , 07/11/2016 Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Sitting at home late one night researching minivans on YouTube. Thank goodness I ran across the Ram Promaster City Wagon. The wife wanted stown'go style mini. That was enough to make me throw up but this van was interesting. We had looked at and drove C, D, H, K & T vans, did I miss any? Sure they had the stuff but they carried the average $33k+ price tag. Two weeks later a new Ram City Wagon SLT in our drive. A great bang for the buck. Now owning our Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT for almost 3 weeks now with 2400 miles on the clock. I can say we love it. Ride, handling, gas mileage and interior space is fabulous. Our wagon had a long list of options from heated seats, backup camera w/ rear audible sensors, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, electric windows and doors (child proof lock outs in rear for windows & doors too), adjustable steering wheel, electric adjustable heated mirrors, rear wiper/washer with defroster and the Uconnect radio which is far superior than our Mylink on our GM. The front overhead storage shelf is Awesome, too. For the cup/bottle holder baby crowd: front doors 2, rear doors 1 and center console 2 that's a total of 8. Head room, shoulder, leg room up front and back is great. The front doors offer easy access to the front seats which are equipped with turn knobs to adjust seat recliner with lumbar support. Boohoo no lever. Passenger has recliner knob. The rear sliding doors open to expose rear seats that tumble forward in 60/40 fashion. 60 on drivers side 40 on passenger side but are non-removable. Putting our toddler in his car seat with ease, no issues with banging your head, bending over straining your back and easy access to adjust that car seat. Also each rear seating position (3) has the LATCH System to install a child's car seat. Cabin safety I see front air bags, front bucket seats tagged with airbag equipped and side curtain airbags front and rear, too. I read something about knee protection: not sure if that means airbag or just the design of the lower dash. Other safety items that seem standard on every vehicle I assume need to be stated: antilock brakes, skid control, hill assist. A personal not on safety I've read the professional reviewers complain of "NO" 3rd row seat: thank goodness! I've witnessed a few highway rear ended accidents in my day and everyone I've witnessed are automobiles that get smashed into the back to the rear window. It is in my personal option a tragedy waiting to happen to place your children or loved ones in a far rear seat/3rd row in any minivan or small SUVs. That could result in your child being (the Bumper) compacted in any type of rear end Collision/accident. As the driver I have a cripple zone in front of me with airbags and a steering to attempt to maneuver but you have limited of no control what so ever when hit from behind. With that in mind why would you place a child in the rear crumple zone! Explain that to me? Why! A quick internet search will qualify my option. Purchase a full sized van, Suv or a bus. The rear cargo doors are also 60/40 opening to 90 or 180 degrees they offer easy low height access to the rear cargo area which is carpeted with 4 anchoring points and shallow built-in side shelving on both sides. Rear cargo area is roughly 49" between wheels by 52" with seats up and 67" with seats folded. Stack that firewood, carry mulch, toss in the dog or pickup your groceries with no worries of damaging your interior cargo area, no fancy trim just space. Our gas mileage is averaging 26.8. Nice pickup, great cruising on the highway. Set cruise at allowable speed and the motor and 9 speed automatic handles it nicely. If you want to control your shifts tap the gear selector to manual and take control of that 9 speed gear box. Handling on the winding roads at posted limit to me is sure footed and pleasant. In our area we have many unpaved, washboard, loose gravel roads it performs satisfactorily stays were pointed. I've driven auto cross in my Alfa, motorcycles, snowmobiles and boats. Is it my Alfa Spider no but it's not a barge either. Fun would be the word with manners. Interior noise seems to be a topic of concern. It's a van! Well we both think our Ram interior is as quiet as our 2014 Chevy extended super quiet cab. Nice sounding 6 speaker stereo, free satellite radio for a year, flawless Bluetooth hookup and iTunes no problem. Two 12volt plugs between the seats and one in the rear driver side also near the shifter a usb and audio input for your phone. I personally like the look of the wagon. I've fielded many questions from I suppose similar minded folks at almost every stop: gas station, grocery and even the highway rest area. I'm willing to shown'tell but the wife not so much. Our dealer was superb out of Warren PA. Hats off to Cory and Troy. Best ever experience I've ever had! Out the door with the exterior and interior protection treatments and a Michelin tire swap w/nitrogen came in rig Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not a fan Mark , 01/30/2018 Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful My first review was on 11/1/16 shortly after purchasing this vehicle. I was unsure of my feelings about it but now I can honestly say I do not like this van. one of my complaints early on was the acceleration. It's a peppy vehicle but the gas petal is way to sensitive and acceleration from a stand still is inconsistent. I've had the vehicle long enough to have gotten used to driving it but sometimes I step on the gas and the van accelerates normally. Other times it moves too quickly and there are times when it seems like it doesn't respond at all. Not a good feeling in busy traffic. Then there is the brake issue I mentioned in my first review. The issue still exists and RAM has no plans to do anything about it. I guess it's not an expensive enough vehicle for them to care about. Every morning when I leave for work my brakes screech like crazy due to the cheap metal they used on the drums and they rust overnight. Either that or the pads have a high metal content and the metal in them rusts. The screeching does go away after driving the vehicle and making a number of stops to "grind" the rust away. On a rainy day I can get thru the screeching period, drive for a while until I reach my destination, get back in the van a few hours later and the brakes screech all over again. This is unacceptable! Since my last review I have realized that this van handles bumps horribly. I have a 12 year old pickup that rides better than this thing. Now I am having electrical/transmission issues and am actually waiting for the local RAM service tech to call me back to arrange to have the van towed for them to evaluate/repair the issue. Maybe it's just my vehicle as I do see positive reviews but I am not happy with it. Performance Comfort Value

The worst vehicle I have ever owned. D. R. , 06/13/2018 Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Every time I take it to the shop for repair (2-3 times a year), it's like buying this piece of junk van all over again. If you like paying way too much for repairs that are needed way too often... needing an alignment as often as an oil change (Expensive oil changes in general), riding around in seats that are like torture devices, and having a digital transmission that causes whiplash every time it changes gears, then this is the vehicle for you! Thank you RAM, for ramming me into poverty. Repeatedly. Almost any vehicle will now seem luxurious after this one. Update! Had a 2000 dollar fix in May of 2018 to replace the front axel. December of same year: the coolant thermostat crapped out and a replacement thermostat cost 500 dollars by itself. May 2019- Air vents started misting coolant in at me. Went to dealership to get the heater core replaced ($900) the car promptly broke down on the interstate and I had to get towed back... coolant drenching everything. EVEN THE SUPER EXPENSIVE REPLACEMENT PARTS ARE TERRIBLY BUILT. The dealership fixed it up... but left it in such a mess that I couldn't actually tell whether or not it was fixed (Coolant still dripping on everything) until I took it to a different dealership where they charged me $130 just to tell me whether it was fixed or not. June - 2020 - the slow death of my vehicle and wallet continue. Sway bar links had to get replaced... somehow one of the replacements even ends up being defective. It's like the pro master city's natural state is to be broken. What will fall off next? When will the money run out to repair this pothole with wheels? Stay tuned for more exciting adventures in pro disaster city... the anti-herbie. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value