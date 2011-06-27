2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$31,245
Save as much as $3,980
Just leased Dodge Ram 3500 PM HR Extended 159”
acre vans inc, 08/07/2020
3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Beautiful, reliable work vans. I will update this review as they’re put in to service.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
