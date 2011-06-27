  1. Home
Used 2014 Ram 3500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2EYyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Preparatory Groupyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2FYyes
Heavy Duty Snow Plow Prep Groupyes
Protection Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2FZyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2EZyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 28Gyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 22Yyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
Black Appearance Groupyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Yyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 28Yyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Zyes
Smoker's Groupyes
Comfort Groupyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 28Zyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 22Zyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access/Navigationyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Auxiliary Switches - Instrument Panel Mountedyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/Bluetooth/Accessyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
18" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT235/80R17E OWL All-Terrain Tiresyes
LT235/80R17E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
17" x 6.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Cargo View Camerayes
Fog Lampsyes
Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Power Sunroofyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Add Full Size Spare Tireyes
LT275/70R18E Outline White Lettering On/Off Road Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track67.7 in.
Length259.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity28930 lbs.
Curb weight6875 lbs.
Gross weight11300 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height79.6 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload4430 lbs.
Wheel base169.3 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Light Green
  • Hills Green
  • Construction Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Green
  • Agriculture Red
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Omaha Orange
  • Light Cream
  • National Safety Yellow
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Tree Green
  • Yellow
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Power Tan
  • Holland Blue
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
LT275/70R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
