Used 2012 Ram 3500 Consumer Reviews
Pretty darn nice
After being a power-stroke guy for many years I made the switch to ram. Very glad I did. I have the Laramie package and it is pure luxury...truck or not. Uconnect works excellent, I have the 730n. High quality leather, great sound system, quite ride, more power than I will probably ever need...and I pull heavy equipment. Lumbar support is outstanding. M.P.G,s are not horrible for a 1 ton with this much power, I can get it down to about 14 if I drive hard, normal driving gets me about 18-19. Towing 14000# gets about 10. Call quality on Bluetooth is excellent. Took about 3 minutes to pair my iPhone and download the phone book. Absolutely no buyers remorse...love it. Would do it again!!
2012 Ram 3500 Mega cab
Best truck that I've ever owned.. Drives like a Cadillac on the Highway.. Really Bad gas mileage ( diesel fuel),, but,, I kinda knew that would be the result of a truck weighing 8000 lbs! Comfortable on long trips. I took it to Las Vegas pulling a 7000lb racecar trailer down Route 66 and it got around 9 to 10 Miles per Gallon... Diesel fuel is Cheaper than gasoling for the first time in 4 years,,, So,, I'm enjoying a little reprieve.. I change the oil and filter every 3000 miles with Mobil Delvac and Genuine Mopar filters... Hopefully it will last a while... Had trouble with my 2009 2500 Blowing black smoke around 80,000 miles,, So I traded it in for this 2012 Duallie.
Amazing Performer!!
Update: 6 February 2019 Still running strong!! Had the dealer perform a detailed cleaning and waxing and the vehicle looked like new!! Minor rock chips but to be expected with a nearly 7 year old truck. Mechanical: even in -26 degree weather during the Polar Vortex, the truck started right up and the 4wd got me through some heavy snow!! Bottomline, one emmision issue since my last posting. The O2 wiring harness popped a code and was replaced, which is not cheap!! Then the O2 Sensor popped a trouble code and was replaced, again, not cheap. Funny part, Ram redesigned the wiring harness and location which makes me suspicious that this was a design issue. For me, this solved the fault codes and I even saw an improvement in my gas mileage!! Then came winter, winter fuel and the drop in mpg!! Interior: holding up nicely. The only drawback has been the information center screen. Once you see the 2019/2020 center dash infotainment, control screen you have to be envious. But let's face it, that is a minor cosmetic issue and my baby is paid for with zero issues!! What more can you ask for!! Runs great, starts every time, for its size great fuel economy, interior isn't falling apart, no water leaks, brakes hold up better now compared to early models, hauls and pulls anything, and still looks great!! Then you look at the resale value it has held onto and I can't complain!! Looking forward to upgrading to the new 2020 Ram 3500 Longhorn Larime Megacab again, basically what I have but updated. Just waiting to see some mpg data and a test drive before i pull the trigger!! But again, paid for and runs/looks great, it is going to have to blow my socks off in order for me to give up this truck!! Prior assessment: Well constructed, minimal repairs in 6 years, body and finish are rock solid, amazing engine, 4wd gets where you need to go, rides like a Cadillac for a truck, minimal road noise at highway speeds! 17.7 mpg highway, 17 city; great value for your money!! This is my 5th Ram diesel since 1994 and they have only improved with each new revisions!
2012 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew Cab 6 spd Auto
Traded off a 2008 Ram 3500 Mega Cab for a 2012 Ram 3500 Crew Cab. Huge improvement over the 2008. Interior quality is much better. Seats are very comfortable and good for long road trips, leather quality is excellent. Audio system sounds great. Very quiet for a diesel and more quiet than the 2008. Feature overload, still have not figured them all out yet.
Ball Joints Bad
I have had several recalls on this truck. All taken in and repaired. But I only have 34000 miles on this one ton truck and the ball joints have gone bad. I don't abuse this truck. There is no way the ball joints should have gone bad. They wanted $1500.00 to fix it. They finally allowed me to purchase a extended warranty for $600 and a deductible of $100 to fix it.
