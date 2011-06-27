  1. Home
2022 Ram 1500 Rebel Specs & Features

Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,350
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)494.0/624.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower305 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,590 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Rebel 12 +$2,995
G/T Package +$2,995
Night Edition +$525
Technology Group +$1,095
Off Road Group +$3,100
Cold Weather Group +$235
Advanced Safety Group +$1,695
Comfort/Convenience Group +$695
Bed Utility Group +$350
Rebel Level 1 Equipment Group +$2,000
Rebel Level 2 Equipment Group +$3,000
Quick Order Package 23Wyes
Quick Order Package 27Wyes
Quick Order Package 28Wyes
Quick Order Package 25Wyes
Trailer Tow Group (B) +$1,690
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/12.0" Display +$2,095
Leather/Vinyl Bucket Seatsyes
Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer +$695
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/8.4" Display +$1,395
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
vinyl/clothyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.9 in.
Front hip room63.4 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.4 in.
Rear leg room45.2 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Power-Folding Black Trailer Tow Mirrors +$445
Mopar Paint Protection Film +$765
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof +$1,495
Mopar Spray In Bedliner +$595
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist w/Stop +$495
Trailer Surround View Camera System +$1,095
Ram Tow Assist Kit +$195
Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps +$695
Rear Wheelhouse Liners +$195
Multi-Function Tailgate +$995
Mopar Rebel Hood Decal +$495
Mopar Rebel Exterior Side Graphics +$495
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Trailer Tow Power Mirrors +$245
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$695
RamBox Cargo Management System +$995
Dimensions
Dimensions
Bed Length67.4 in.
Curb weight5,314 lbs.
Gross weight6,900 lbs.
Height79.2 in.
Length232.9 in.
Maximum payload1,590 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors82.1 in.
Wheel base144.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Red, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, leather/leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT275/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
