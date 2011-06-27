2020 Ram 1500 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Girl with Ram Laramie
I love this v8 Hemi truck. The power and stability really has you feeling like your in control on road. In my opinion it’s the best looking by far and the features are amazing but only when they work properly. However... I hate that in my 7 months of ownership it’s been in the shop 11 times; totaling over 50 days there. Most of my issues were with the electronics (BU cam, heated steering wheel, frozen screen, tilt mirrors gets stuck) to name a few. After 4 days of owning the brand new Ram it had to go in because of the screeching breaks. It’s been a slow progression down hill from there. I’ve had the BU cam replaced twice. The side mirrors replaced twice. The steering wheel replaced once (going back when the new wheel comes in. Back order for over 3 months) and the brakes, caps, disks replaced twice. What’s the point of having all the bells and whistles if they don’t work?? A brand new vehicle should not have all these issues let alone a 65k one! This would be the best truck on the market hands down if not for all these annoying issues. Lemon law suit in progress.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Truck I ever bought!
Shop around, the dealerships are usually [non-permissible content removed] in regards to any incentives on this truck. I bought a Limited 4x4 and have been very happy with my purchase, Hemi has plenty of power and decent fuel economy. Interior makes my dads Range Rover jealous. Very good truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
She leaks...
Custom ordered my 2020 Ram 1500 last October, received it in November, truck was great until I found a massive water spot in the drivers side foot well. Since then my truck has been at the service department 3 times for the cabin leaking water into the interior. Service department can't figure out where the water is coming from. May have to take a loss on this one and lemon law it. It's a shame too because it's a fantastic truck and looks sharp with the midnight package and white paint.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Unbelievable Value - Impressive truck
I looked for months and couldn't be happier with the Ram 1500. I settled on the Laramie with a lot of upgrades rather than the Limited or Longhorn because, while the options like moonroof, power running boards, 12 inch nav, were important, I didn't particularly find a lot of value in the other differences to justify paying more at the base level. And I added the options I wanted to the Laramie. Bottom line is that you can't go wrong with any of the trim levels. In my opinion, better value and better truck than anything else out there right now.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Couldn't be happier!
Over the past year I did a lot of traveling and rented a lot of rides. The rental car agency had given me 3-F150's in a row so when I walked out and saw the Ram I was quite disappointed... but when I got inside it was like ooo-wee. The interior was like a luxury car. It was a Ram Rebel, Rebel seats, panoramic sunroof, large touchscreen, Hemi, etc. Highly considered a Ford, nothing wrong with them but the price but for all the features and the look I have with my Rebel I feel 1-up on the other brands because I have so much more truck in my opinion, plus the Ram is truck of the year 2 years running, I wouldn't trade it for any other brand. I could not be happier!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 1500
Related 2020 Ram 1500 Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020