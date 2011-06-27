  1. Home
Used 2015 Ram 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,170
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/650.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Torque269 lb-ft @ 4175 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,170
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 22Gyes
Comfort Groupyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Trailer And Traction Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 28Gyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,170
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,170
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,170
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Chrome Bodyside Moldingyes
Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryes
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Railsyes
RamBox Cargo Management Systemyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Curb weight4978 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach19.7 degrees
Maximum payload1850 lbs.
Angle of departure20.6 degrees
Length229.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8170 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height77.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base140.5 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow
  • Construction Yellow
  • Agriculture Red
  • Western Brown
  • Light Cream
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Blue Streak Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Light Green
  • Hills Green
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Black Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright Red
  • National Safety Yellow
  • Holland Blue
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Omaha Orange
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Tree Green
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright Green
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Power Tan
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige (Fleet), premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray (Fleet), premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,170
P265/70R17 tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,170
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
