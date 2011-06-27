  1. Home
Used 2010 Porsche Panamera Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Panamera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG191918
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
viscous center differentialnoyesyes
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg16/24 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/506.4 mi.422.4/633.6 mi.396.0/607.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG191918
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Torque369 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm369 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l4.8 l4.8 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6500 rpm400 hp @ 6500 rpm500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves323232
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Sport Chrono Package Plusyesyesyes
18-Way Adaptive Sports Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyesyesyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Color (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyesyesyes
Leather Interior Package In Two-Tone Leatheryesyesyes
Rear Interior Lighting Packageyesyesyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyesyesyes
Leather Dashboard Trim Interior Package (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Walnut Interior Packageyesyesno
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyesyesno
Mahogany Yachting Interior Packageyesyesyes
Tineo Interior Packageyesyesyes
Birch Anthracite Interior Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
element antennayesyesyes
235 watts stereo outputyesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
11 total speakersyesyesno
585 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnonoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
14 total speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesno
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsnonoyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on center consolenonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Luxor Beige (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyesyesyes
8-Way Power Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Black (Standard Leather)yesyesno
4-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning Systemyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Carbon Fiber (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Key Pouch In Leatheryesyesyes
Heated Seats (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Seat Belts In Silver-Greyyesyesyes
Air Vent Slats In Leather (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Power Sunscreen Behind Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Platinum Grey (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Universal Audio Interfaceyesyesyes
Two-Tone Leather Yachting Blue/Creamyesyesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Front and Rear ParkAssist w/Rearview Camerayesyesyes
Instrument Dials Carrara Whiteyesyesyes
Alcantara Rooflineryesyesno
Two-Tone Luxor Beige/Cream (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Indicator For Custom Tailoring Optionsyesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesno
8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Adaptive Sports Seats)yesyesyes
XM Satellite Radioyesyesyes
Seat Console Trim In Leather w/Rear Power Seatsyesyesyes
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Platinum Grey (Standard Leather)yesyesno
Rear View Mirror In Leatheryesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Voice Control For PCMyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Birch Anthraciteyesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Seat Belts In Guards Redyesyesyes
Black (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Door Entry Guards In Carbon Fiber (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Front and Rear ParkAssistyesyesno
Floor Matsyesyesyes
Air Vents Slats Painted (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Aluminum (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Walnutyesyesyes
Natural Leather Interioryesyesyes
Yachting Blue (Full Leather)yesyesyes
Additional Handset Charging Cradle in the Large Rear Center Consoleyesyesyes
Refrigerator In Rear (Late Availability)yesyesyes
Instrument Dials Luxor Beigeyesyesyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyesyesno
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front and Rear Headrestsyesyesyes
Electronic Logbookyesyesyes
Luxor Beige (Standard Leather)yesyesno
Instrument Dials In Guards Redyesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Leather On Seat Centersyesyesno
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Headrestsyesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel-Mahogany Yachtingyesyesyes
Seat Console Trim In Leatheryesyesyes
Soft Ruffled Leather on Seat Centers w/Full Leather Interiorsyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted In Carrara Whiteyesyesyes
Two-Tone Black/Platinum Grey (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel In Tineoyesyesyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyesyesyes
Bluetooth Phone Interfaceyesyesyes
PDK Gear Selector In Aluminumyesyesyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted In Guards Redyesyesyes
Large Rear Center Console (Late Availability)yesyesyes
8-Way Power Rear Seats (In Combination w/Large Center Console)yesyesyes
Two-Tone Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Power Sunscreen For Rear Side Windowsyesyesyes
Thermally And Noise Insulated Glassyesyesyes
Steering Column In Leatheryesyesyes
Burmester High-End Surround-Sound Systemyesyesyes
Espresso Natural Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Coveryesyesyes
Cognac Natural Leather (Special Leather)yesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)yesyesyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yesyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentnoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
leatheryesyesno
14 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
premium leathernonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
14 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Headlight Washer Cover Painted In Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Black (Standard Paint)yesyesyes
Ruby Red Metallicyesyesyes
Yachting Blue Metallicyesyesyes
Carbon Grey Metallicyesyesyes
Dark Blue Metallicyesyesyes
19" Panamera Turbo Wheelyesyesno
GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelyesyesyes
Aqua Blue Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Exterior Mirror Lower Trim Paintedyesyesyes
Topaz Brown Metallicyesyesyes
19" Panamera Design Wheelyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyesyesyes
Rear Apron Paintedyesyesyes
Diffuser Paintedyesyesyes
Basalt Black Metallicyesyesyes
Jet Green Metallicyesyesyes
Delete Model Designationyesyesyes
Amethyst Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyesyesyes
Front Air Intakes Painted In Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Crystal Green Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Carrara White (Standard Paint)yesyesyes
Mahogany Metallicyesyesyes
Rear Wiperyesyesyes
Cognac Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Platinum Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Roof Transport Systemyesyesyes
Air Outlet Grills Paintedyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Front track65.3 in.65.3 in.65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity44.6 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.44.1 cu.ft.
Length195.6 in.195.6 in.195.6 in.
Curb weight3968 lbs.4101 lbs.4343 lbs.
Gross weight5302 lbs.5379 lbs.5512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.0.29 cd.0.30 cd.
Height55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Wheel base114.9 in.114.9 in.114.9 in.
Width76.0 in.76.0 in.76.0 in.
Rear track65.4 in.65.4 in.64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Exterior Colors
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Topaz Brown Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Yachting Blue Metallic
  • Carbon Grey Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Crystal Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cognac Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Black Full Leather, leather
  • Platinum Grey Full Leather, leather
  • Luxor Beige/Cream, leather
  • Yachting Blue/Cream, leather
  • Cognac/Cedar Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Espresso Natural Leather, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige Full Leather, leather
  • Black/Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
18 x 9 in. wheelsyesyesno
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
275/45R Z tiresyesyesno
285/40R Z tiresnonoyes
19 x 10 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$89,800
Starting MSRP
$93,800
Starting MSRP
$132,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
