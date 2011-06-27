  1. Home
Used 2017 Porsche Macan S Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Macan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Torque339 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Sport Chrono Package in conjuction w/Porsche Communication Manager (PCM)yes
Deviated Stitching Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,400
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,400
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,400
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Porsche Charge-O-Mat Proyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Dark Walnut Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment Plusyes
Connect Plusyes
Car Care Kityes
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)yes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Key Pouch in Black Alcantara, Stitching in Blackyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass in Garnet Redyes
Luggage Compartment Liner, Flatyes
12V Cooling Bagyes
Whitewashed Oak Interior Packageyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Smoking Packageyes
Compass on Dashboardyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Clock or Compass in Luxor Beigeyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment in Leatheryes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front)yes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Connectyes
Luggage Net, Loadspace Flooryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Ski Bagyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Whitewashed Oakyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Vehicle Key Painted w/Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Seat Belts in Saddle Brownyes
Leather Care Kityes
Deviated Stitching Package and Deviated Seat Centersyes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Logoyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Pebble Greyyes
Deviated Seat Centersyes
Seat Belts in Espressoyes
Rear-View Mirror in Leatheryes
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Sill Protectionyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Heated Multifunction Sport Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Seat Belts in Garnet Redyes
Lane Keep Assist (LKA)yes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Air Vents in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Seat Heating (Front)yes
Navigation Module for Porsche Communication Management (PCM)yes
Porsche Bluetooth Headphonesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Agate Greyyes
Luggage Compartment Liner w/Variable Organizer Systemyes
Porsche Tool Kityes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Footrest for Rear Passenger Compartmentyes
Seat Console in Leatheryes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Luggage Compartment Liner, Highyes
Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Rooflining in Alcantarayes
Instrument Dials in Garnet Redyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,400
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Snow Chainsyes
Bi-Xenon headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
ParkAssist (Front and Rear) w/Surround Viewyes
Carbon Fiber Side Bladesyes
Thermal and Noise Insulating Privacy Glassyes
Sport Tailpipesyes
Ski/Snowboard Holder, Pull-Outyes
19" Macan Turbo Wheelsyes
Side Blades in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Indoor Car Coveryes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Roof Rails in Black w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
Outdoor Car Coveryes
Door Handles in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)yes
LED headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
SportDesign Package w/out Side Skirtsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipesyes
18" Macan S Wheelsyes
20" Macan SportDesign Wheelsyes
19" Sport Classic Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front and Rear)yes
SportDesign Side Skirtsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
19" Macan Turbo Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
Ignition Starter Switch Paintedyes
Bicycle Rackyes
Wheel Care Kityes
21" Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Tinted LED Taillightsyes
18" Macan S Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Porsche Entry & Driveyes
"Porsche" Logo Paintedyes
19" Sport Classic Winter Wheel-and-Tire Set, Platinum Satinyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finish w/Roof Transportation Systemyes
18" Macan Wheelsyes
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Holderyes
SportDesign Package in Black w/Side Skirtsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
SportDesign Side Mirrorsyes
Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 11.3 cu. ft.yes
21" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Running Boardsyes
"Porsche" Logo and Model Designation Paintedyes
Racing Bike Carrier w/Front Wheel Bagyes
20" Macan SportDesign Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Black w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Decorative Valve Stems in Silver w/Monochrome Porsche Crestyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Finishyes
Roof Rails in Blackyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Blackyes
Summer Tires for 18" Alloy Wheelsyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.Roof Box in Black (High-Gloss), 18.3 cu. ft.yes
SportDesign Package in Black w/out Side Skirtsyes
18" Macan Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 11.3 cu. ft.yes
Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyes
20" RS Spyder Design Winter Wheel-and-Tire Setyes
Roof Box in Platinum Satin, 18.3 cu. ft.yes
Delete Model Designationyes
Air Intake Grills Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Summer Tires for 20" Alloy Wheelsyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yes
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ballyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Lookyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
SportDesign Package w/Side Skirtsyes
21" Sport Classic Wheels in Platinum Satinyes
Summer Tires for 19" Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Maximum cargo capacity53.0 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4409 lbs.
Curb weight4112 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Height63.4 in.
Maximum payload1510 lbs.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width76.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Carmine Red
  • Volcano Grey Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Palladium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Saddle Brown/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, leather
  • Black/Garnet Red, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
