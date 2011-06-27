Used 2000 Porsche Boxster Consumer Reviews
No Regrets
Owning a Boxster has been everything I thought it would be and more. Nothing beats cruising around with the top down on a beautiful day! I drive my car every day, rain or shine (it's my primary vehicle), and still get psyched each time I see it (it's really mine!) and get inside and start driving. I would recommend definitely getting the car checked out by an independent (not affiliated with the dealer/seller) mechanic before you buy. Although the Boxster is a great car, it's not cheap to own, and you want to make sure the one that you buy is in good shape. I haven't had any major problems with mine, although the top did get stuck in the down position, but was easy and relatively cheap to fix.
Excellence in Motion
Have driven and owned many cars in my life, and this little Boxster is by far the most fun to drive. The only one I have driven that comes close was a 1965 Jag XKE coupe. The only negative was the IMS bearing issue that I noticed before it became a catastrophe, and had replaced with a LN Engineering ceramic ball bearing IMS bearing. Worth every penny. There's nothing like the growl of that boxster engine at 5500 rpms, or the handling on turns. You haven't experienced the pleasure of real driving until you take one of theses babies out for a spin.
One of My Best Cars
This is one of the best quality made cars I have ever purchased. I have had no problems with this car in 4 years. Servicing costs are on the expensive side. I would absolutely purchase another.
Fun Machine
I purchased a used 2000 Boxster S several years ago with low mileage. Everything has been fantastic including the dealer service in Palm Beach FL. I made due with the cup holder that latches onto the driver vent as well....
Finally
I have always wanted to own a Porsche, but like may, was unable to afford the hefty price tag. After owning a Miata, I decided to purchase a pre-owned Boxster. I love it! It corners on rails and looks fantastic.
