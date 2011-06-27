Used 2000 Pontiac Sunfire Coupe Consumer Reviews
mine
Lots of small repairs but worth it. Steering is awesome but braking is ok.
MADE IT TO 285,000 MILES!
I purchased my 2000 Sunfire about 10 years ago. When I bought it it had 65,000 on it, it now has 285,000! For the most part it has been a great car, however I have replaced.....fuel pump, clutch, wheel barrings twice, electrical problems, radiator twice, many break jobs, gasket cap, batteries, etc....but that is to be expected considering how many miles it has. Over all a good car. It currently needs $600 worth of work done on it so I am now looking for a newer car. This time around looking to purchase a Mazda or a Honda.
Great car and sad thats its gone
My sunfire was the first car I ever got and I drove the crap out of it. It ran great and in the seven years I had it I replaced the fuel pump and breaks. The other day I got hit by a gravel truck and even with the low safety rating this car had me and my dog walked away from the accident fine. I'm sad to see my sunfire go and it will be missed
A Great Little Car!
I love this little car! I did get the 2.4 Twin Cam 150 HP engine and the sun- roof and hi-powered stereo. I have had no problems and this is definatly an underrated vehicle in my opinion. It is alot of fun to drive and really runs well.
Bad and expensive
This car has left us stranded on the road twice (60,000 - 70,000). First, instrument cluster failure ($650 repair). Second, ignition switch failure ($216). In between the transmission wouldn't shift from 1st gear. Cost $2450 to fix! It is a POJ!
