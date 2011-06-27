  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac Sunbird Convertible Consumer Reviews

3.8
4 reviews
1990 Pontiac Sunbird le convertible

johntheguru, 10/27/2014
Picked up this car on the cheap for driving down to the lake and back with my buddy. It had been sitting for 4 months so we knew it would take some to get it back up to speed. Typical stuff; Changed fluids, head gasket, fixed the brake lines, new stereo and cosmetic work later it has become a good car for us. The top works great, everything electric works for being such an old car, and we get 30 mpg in the old 2.0 4 cyl with the automatic. It's nothing special, but its gets the job done. If you take care of this car, it will take care of you.

Love it - still driving it!

Stephanie, 04/03/2008
A fun car to drive. Pretty good on gas - haven't had to do many repairs in the 15 years I've been driving it. I am just now thinking of replacing the engine because of high mileage.

1990 pontiac sunbird le turbo

SEAN, 07/18/2008
I've had this car along time and I've had no major expenses, just rotten maintenance, it's a good car and fast.

Stay Away!!

skazzygal, 08/08/2004
This car is the biggest headache in the world! If it isn't one thing it's another, it has soo many intermittent problems that there isn't enough room to state them all! If you like to push your car instead of drive it this is the car for you!!

