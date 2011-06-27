  1. Home
Used 2006 Pontiac GTO Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 GTO
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
10 total speakersyes
Blaupunkt premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.2 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.0 cu.ft.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.0 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume104 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spice Red Metallic
  • Brazen Orange Metallic
  • Cyclone Gray Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Impulse Blue Metallic
  • Torrid Red
  • Phantom Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Blue, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R Z tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
