Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great used car karen , 06/02/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I got a great deal on this car. It drives great and even the kids love the comfort of the seats. I don't particularly like the style but as you drive up to this one it looks nice in the driveway. My husband wants it for his own and is waiting for a roadtrip to try it out. I thank the previous owner of this one for taking such good care of it. Report Abuse

My Wonderful 6000 SE Kristopher Gerbracht , 11/08/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I mostly drive around town, about 12,000 miles per year. But, as I drive around town, I am doing so in an enthusiastic way. I like the way the car handles and the way the car rides. Report Abuse

The Best Car You Will Own daoustaj , 11/22/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought a 1990 Pontiac 6000 with 55000 miles on it and i had it for about 3.5 years and i didnt have any major problems. Its has good suspension, extremely reliable and I miss it, I sold it cuz i wanted a newer car! Just radiator, alternator battery, some wires and exhaust system ( I plowed throgh atleast a foot of snow often in winter - great in snow!) Just general things to be replaced on and older vehicle. I loved the car and sold it with about 105000 miles. great car i wish they made them brand new i would be the first customer. Report Abuse

Garbage Berty , 08/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It honestly deserved better than all "1"s but I did it intentionally to bring down it's 8.8 rating to something more realistic like a 5. Handles like a shopping kart, makes about as much rattling noise, poor brakes, fuel economy, and poor reliability. 3.1 L engine has decent power and it's pretty comfortable. Report Abuse