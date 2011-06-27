  1. Home
Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Sedan Consumer Reviews

13 reviews
Great used car

karen, 06/02/2008
I got a great deal on this car. It drives great and even the kids love the comfort of the seats. I don't particularly like the style but as you drive up to this one it looks nice in the driveway. My husband wants it for his own and is waiting for a roadtrip to try it out. I thank the previous owner of this one for taking such good care of it.

My Wonderful 6000 SE

Kristopher Gerbracht, 11/08/2008
I mostly drive around town, about 12,000 miles per year. But, as I drive around town, I am doing so in an enthusiastic way. I like the way the car handles and the way the car rides.

The Best Car You Will Own

daoustaj, 11/22/2009
I bought a 1990 Pontiac 6000 with 55000 miles on it and i had it for about 3.5 years and i didnt have any major problems. Its has good suspension, extremely reliable and I miss it, I sold it cuz i wanted a newer car! Just radiator, alternator battery, some wires and exhaust system ( I plowed throgh atleast a foot of snow often in winter - great in snow!) Just general things to be replaced on and older vehicle. I loved the car and sold it with about 105000 miles. great car i wish they made them brand new i would be the first customer.

Garbage

Berty, 08/08/2002
It honestly deserved better than all "1"s but I did it intentionally to bring down it's 8.8 rating to something more realistic like a 5. Handles like a shopping kart, makes about as much rattling noise, poor brakes, fuel economy, and poor reliability. 3.1 L engine has decent power and it's pretty comfortable.

Great First Car

vetteman, 11/08/2002
This is a great vehicle! Even though I am still a teenager I love this little four door! My car is an '87 6000le that has been in the family since it was new. It has been there when we needed it on long road trips and just plain short trips around the block. The only propblem was that the control mod. went out and that was a pain to replace. The engine is a powerful 2.8L multi-port injection that always had power under the pedal with no hesitation. It truly is a wonderful car!

