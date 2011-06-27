Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great used car
I got a great deal on this car. It drives great and even the kids love the comfort of the seats. I don't particularly like the style but as you drive up to this one it looks nice in the driveway. My husband wants it for his own and is waiting for a roadtrip to try it out. I thank the previous owner of this one for taking such good care of it.
My Wonderful 6000 SE
I mostly drive around town, about 12,000 miles per year. But, as I drive around town, I am doing so in an enthusiastic way. I like the way the car handles and the way the car rides.
The Best Car You Will Own
I bought a 1990 Pontiac 6000 with 55000 miles on it and i had it for about 3.5 years and i didnt have any major problems. Its has good suspension, extremely reliable and I miss it, I sold it cuz i wanted a newer car! Just radiator, alternator battery, some wires and exhaust system ( I plowed throgh atleast a foot of snow often in winter - great in snow!) Just general things to be replaced on and older vehicle. I loved the car and sold it with about 105000 miles. great car i wish they made them brand new i would be the first customer.
Garbage
It honestly deserved better than all "1"s but I did it intentionally to bring down it's 8.8 rating to something more realistic like a 5. Handles like a shopping kart, makes about as much rattling noise, poor brakes, fuel economy, and poor reliability. 3.1 L engine has decent power and it's pretty comfortable.
Great First Car
This is a great vehicle! Even though I am still a teenager I love this little four door! My car is an '87 6000le that has been in the family since it was new. It has been there when we needed it on long road trips and just plain short trips around the block. The only propblem was that the control mod. went out and that was a pain to replace. The engine is a powerful 2.8L multi-port injection that always had power under the pedal with no hesitation. It truly is a wonderful car!
Sponsored cars related to the 6000
Related Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner