Used 2000 Plymouth Neon Consumer Reviews
2000 Plymouth Neon
It is a great car. I had very little problems with it. I would buy another one. Great in the snow.
It's a shame they stopped making these!
This car was originally purchased for my wife in 2002. I have been driving it regularly since 2006. It has 122,000 miles on it it runs like a champ. No major issues at all. I drive about 50% dirt roads and it handles great in all road/weather conditions...particularly good in snow with good tires. I drive in some pretty awful conditions and am quite confident in the Neon. This has proven to be one of the most reliable, fun to drive and economical cars I've ever purchased. The only problem I've had is leaky window and trunk seals. I look forward to many more enjoyable miles out of this fun and terribly underrated car. Excellent rally-cross capabilities!
My First Car
I bought this car for 1500 and despite having only one previous owner, this person didn't do ANY maintenance on the car, and left all of that up to the next owner, me. The front power windows haven't worked since the purchase. A/C went out after 1 year. Chipping paint is pretty common on the front bumper. The front passenger speaker blew around 80k mi, and the in-dash speaker on the same side went as well around 92k. I have all aftermarket speakers in the car now. I had problems with the alternator twice, but only had to replace it once. It is comfy however; lots of room for 5 passengers. The CD changer broke on me when I tried playing burnt CDs, which lead to the replacement of the stereo.
Look Elsewhere
Did not have a great experience with this car. Build quality was horrible. The brake pads fell off locking the wheel on way to work. Also had the brakes not work at all (vacuum problem) and almost ended up in the Bay. Lots of rattles, bumper faded (seems to be a usual problem with red Neons). Car feels small, but did have a comfortable seat. With seats down, you could fit quite a bit of stuff. Had a 5 speed manual transmission (automatic was only 3 speed!) which was a bit clunky. The rubberized plastic parts were peeling before I bought it, and only got worse (even with my obsessive car detailing!).
My aching back!
Ok, great gas mileage, excellent factory sound system! The drivers seat lumbar area is horrible. My back kills me after more than 15 minutes driving it. The breaks squeek constantly, and be prepared for major transmission work, or replacement.
Sponsored cars related to the Neon
Related Used 2000 Plymouth Neon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner