Used 2000 Plymouth Neon Consumer Reviews

2000 Plymouth Neon Gary Bader , 06/28/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful It is a great car. I had very little problems with it. I would buy another one. Great in the snow.

It's a shame they stopped making these! MadScotsMan , 12/05/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car was originally purchased for my wife in 2002. I have been driving it regularly since 2006. It has 122,000 miles on it it runs like a champ. No major issues at all. I drive about 50% dirt roads and it handles great in all road/weather conditions...particularly good in snow with good tires. I drive in some pretty awful conditions and am quite confident in the Neon. This has proven to be one of the most reliable, fun to drive and economical cars I've ever purchased. The only problem I've had is leaky window and trunk seals. I look forward to many more enjoyable miles out of this fun and terribly underrated car. Excellent rally-cross capabilities!

My First Car JustinP , 11/01/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car for 1500 and despite having only one previous owner, this person didn't do ANY maintenance on the car, and left all of that up to the next owner, me. The front power windows haven't worked since the purchase. A/C went out after 1 year. Chipping paint is pretty common on the front bumper. The front passenger speaker blew around 80k mi, and the in-dash speaker on the same side went as well around 92k. I have all aftermarket speakers in the car now. I had problems with the alternator twice, but only had to replace it once. It is comfy however; lots of room for 5 passengers. The CD changer broke on me when I tried playing burnt CDs, which lead to the replacement of the stereo.

Look Elsewhere Jason , 06/02/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Did not have a great experience with this car. Build quality was horrible. The brake pads fell off locking the wheel on way to work. Also had the brakes not work at all (vacuum problem) and almost ended up in the Bay. Lots of rattles, bumper faded (seems to be a usual problem with red Neons). Car feels small, but did have a comfortable seat. With seats down, you could fit quite a bit of stuff. Had a 5 speed manual transmission (automatic was only 3 speed!) which was a bit clunky. The rubberized plastic parts were peeling before I bought it, and only got worse (even with my obsessive car detailing!).