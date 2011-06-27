Used 1995 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan Consumer Reviews

Car theevanup , 07/06/2014 4dr Sedan 1 of 3 people found this review helpful The wheels spin in a motion that allows me to get to my destination. Quite useful. Report Abuse

Great Car! sedaigle , 04/07/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It was a very reliable car. Lasted 100,000 miles before it needed any repairs. After that, repairs were required every 20,000 miles or so. It's a very cheap car to buy. It's also very inexpenisive to repair. The most expenisive repair was $600 for a new head on the engine. The car lasted nearly 200,000 miles on the original engine and tranmission. Fuel economy was great at 35mpg on the highway. It was also a cheap car to insure. I don't know of any other small American car that's as good. It's also very well built. I never had a problem with sqeaks and rattles and no parts ever broke or fell off. Pretty darn good for an American car if you ask me!

3.0 v6 leojem90 , 01/29/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful got the car at 61000miles had it for 2yrs never had to put a penny in that car it sits at 113567 now still runs like new.

Wow joser94 , 11/17/2013 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My brother owned this car with the 3.0L V6 for a few years with little to no issues and he abused the hell out of it. It still drove like new, only making a slight ticking noise when low on oil (as it usually was). He got plenty of miles out of it (got it with probably 215k and died with over 250k) and probably only changed the oil twice in the few years and thousands of miles. I wouldn't suggest this but the car handled it well. Only reason it's not on the road today is because it caught fire due to oil that leaked onto the exhaust manifold while adding oil.