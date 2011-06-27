Used 2003 Panoz Esperante Consumer Reviews
Where do I put the kids?!
My wife and I bought this car before we thought about where we were going to put the kids. As it turns out we can only fit the two older boys in the trunk comfortably. Our daughter has to be strapped to the hood.
danny's esperante
i have had my experante for about 6 months now and i love it. i cant go any where without it drawing a crowd. i have had the new maserati, a 360 modena and a 911 porsche and this car is my favorite. it drives great on a long trip and its quiet with the top down. i would highly recommend it
Head Turner
This vehicle is the most exiting car I have ever owned. I can't stop anywhere without people complimenting me on it.
Panoz Esperante
This is the very best value in exotic sports cars - period. Construction materials, workmanship, safety, power, handling, comfort, fuel economy and design - this vehicle has it all. It beats the competition hands down. There is no close 2nd for value when considering price & performance. One of the finest designs ever in a thoroughbred sports car. Made in Americn has returned to all its former glory.
This should be top rated
Just returned from a trip around Florida in less than a week almost 2k miles. I could not belive this car was a hand built sports car made in America.It drew so much attention and rode like a dream.It held lots of luggage and was good on gas, why are these things not on the front page of every magazine in America? I love it.
