1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Review
Pros & Cons
- Good full-size sedan value, smartly styled interior, powerful standard engine, standard ABS
- Front quarter windows are distracting, dull exterior design
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight is one of the best full-size family cars you can buy. It sports contemporary but non-descript styling, an ergonomically correct interior, and a powerful V6 engine driving the front wheels. There is room inside for six adults, and the Eight-Eight has proven to be reliable. Oldsmobile's value-pricing' strategy has paid off with the Eighty-Eight; it comes well-equipped right out of the box, with few options available. So why haven't these cars sold as well as, say, the Ford Crown Victoria?
We think it must be the uncomfortable seats, because the seats were really this big Olds' only apparent flaw. The rest of the car is admittedly designed to appeal to middle Americans who just want to get from Point A to Point B in relative safety and comfort, but with mushy, unsupportive seats, the Eighty-Eight didn't fulfill the comfort portion of the equation.
This year, the Eighty-Eight receives a new 55/45-split bench seat. We haven't tried this new bench to see if it's more comfortable than the old one. Buckets continue as standard equipment on the LS, and do not receive upgrades this year. Passenger assist handles are new for 1997, along with reading lamps, an overhead storage bin and new interior trim materials. Seatbelt buckles have relocated release buttons for easier operation. New Oldsmobile logos are affixed to the car, and side-impact protection is improved to federal standards.
Despite nose-heavy handling, we think the Eighty-Eight is a great full-size value. But is it comfortable? We suspect that the LS, which does not receive a seat upgrade this year, still suffers low comfort levels. As soon as we can, we'll check the new base bench for improvement. In the meantime, keep this family-oriented Olds on your shopping list.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Eighty-Eight
Related Used 1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019