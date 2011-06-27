  1. Home
Used 1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Consumer Reviews

7 reviews
I LOVE this car but...

Lady who buys cars, 05/07/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this used as a second car for the family. I love it and it's totally fun to drive. We also have a 1993 Buick Park Avenue. It's the same car only a little older. I like the updates on the Old's 88 but i'm having some old car type problems. The anti theft system engaged and had to be bypassed. The lighters don't work so I can't plug things in. The fuel sending unit rusted. $600. There just seems to be a lot of little things. I'm not sure if it's because the car is old. My other old car (the Park Ave) didn't have these problem - from what I recall. This car feels like luxury when you drive it. THAT's nice!

Report Abuse

A Very Good Car

jeffnkim, 09/06/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

We bought this car used in '99 with 101,000 on the odometer. Has been a very good car, with only minor repairs. It seems to be hard on front brake hardware like pads and disc rotors (probably the way wifey drives!) but otherwise VERY dependable and I would recommend it to anyone. Styling is somewhat "dumpy" but still a very good car.

Report Abuse

American Classic

BT, 08/05/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought as dealer exec car with 5,500 miles on it. Big brawny rugged reliable American classic. It's a shame Olds is no longer made. We had a Pontiac 6000 LE for 15 years which was a great car. When we looked for its replacement, this Olds 88 was even better.

Report Abuse

Has more power than meets the eye!

Mother of 2, 04/12/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This has been a wonderful car. In going from the comfort and power of a Cadillac Sedan Deville (used) to a smaller car I was a bit concerned. But it didn't take me long to fall in love with this vehicle. The V6 Engine has plenty of get up and go and if I had my foot to the pedal I could have taken that Firebird! As far as reliability, I follow routine maintenance and have no problems except for a faulty gas gage. I would recommend this car to anyone if they can still find one that was taken good care of.

Report Abuse

Great Car

Old Ted, 01/23/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought the car with about 30K miles. The cassette deck immediately ate a tape. At about 80K miles the fuel pump and sender unit had a melt down and cost us over $900 CDN to repair. Too many of these expensive setbacks could quickly turn a person off. Otherwise the car has been excellent in every way.

Report Abuse
