Used 1997 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length200.4 in.
Curb weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Otter Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Crimson King
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
