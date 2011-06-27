  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Ciera
  4. Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera SL Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Ciera
Overview
See Ciera Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight3224 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Mushroom Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
See Ciera Inventory

Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles