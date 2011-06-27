Used 1996 Oldsmobile Aurora Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent Automobile
This has been one exceptional automobile for me! Not only is it a classic design, it is one great riding and handling car too. I have 170,000 miles on this car, and it still drives just as nice as the day I drove it off the lot. The engine still runs great, the transmission still shifts flawlessly and there are no squeaks or rattles from the suspension or frame. The gas mileage is phenomenal for a V- 8, I usually average 30 mpg on the hwy. I thought about upgrading to the new body style, but after driving one, I thought to myself, "where is the Aurora that I know?" The only problem that I had with the car was that I had to replace the radiator core and tank. I highly recommend this car!
A Roaring Aurora
I've been driving for over 40 years. The Oldsmobile Aurora is one of the best cars I've ever owned. Its performance is incredible, the Olds Rocket logo definetly applies to this car. For a ten year old car with over 100,000 miles, it's leak free and when under conservative driving it's possible to get 28 mpg. If there's a comparable American car available new, I'm all for it.
Rock On!
This car is awesome! Takes eight quarts of oil, and high octane gas-so in this day and age its pricey. However, I find that it all evens out when I jump in the front seat! Because of the V8, it is a gas guzzler, but there is temendous power in the 4,000 lb. packed beauty. Superb on the highway, a whopping 26 miles to the gallon.
Solid Car
I had originally purchased this car to use as a winter vehicle but now I plan to drive it for the foreseeable future. The ride is nice and smooth and I've had no major mechanical problems to date (knock-on-wood) The interior is very comfortable and it boasts some fancy climate controls. My Aurora was outfitted with the Bose Sound package and the audio is excellent (especially for a car of its age). The engine provides enough power to get the Aurora moving and I have no trouble passing slugs on the highway. Also, the gas mileage (I average 25 mpg) is good for a 12 year old V8 engine. The only gripe I have is the turning radius; it makes the widest turns (for a car) I have ever seen.
Fun with Sophisticaton
Very quiet at any speed. The engine is very responsive with no lumps or bumps with the transmission shifts.I find the instrumentation to be excelent with all the controls with in easy reach.The ride is smooth however it is a heavy car and the handling is not that of a higher priced Eropean competetion.However it is still fun to drive with reliability and no major service concernes other than normal maintenance.
