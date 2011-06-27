Used 1999 Oldsmobile Alero Sedan Consumer Reviews
Alero's are really death traps
I would have my brake pedal go to the floor with no warning. Once this happened I quickly released the pedal and then the pedal worked. Except one time. I was going down a steep hill, and when I put my foot on my brake pedal, I felt NOTHING! Talk about having my heart fall into my stomach, it scared me to death!! I pushed harder and harder on my brake pedal but nothing happened, and when it hit the floor, my life flashed in front of my eyes! I pushed and pumped my brake pedal but nothing happened, my brakes were failing!! I just went into shock when I touched my brake and felt nothing. I was almost at the guard rail, I pumped them one more time and they finally came back and I didn't die
Alero's are death traps
My brake pedal went to the floor a lot and I almost got seriously hurt in 2000 with this thing. The mechanics kept fixing the brakes and a month later I'd be back at the shop.
Do Not Buy
I bought in 2002 with 38k m and now (2011) has 214k. Pwr Windows break constantly. Intake and Head gaskets go constantly, can limp it along 10k miles at a time with sealer additives, if you are poor and don't mind being stranded constantly. Clearcoat starts peeling all over car around 90k. CD/tape stop working at about 70k. Any work that involves the belt must be done by mech, due to motor mount running through the belt = drop engine ;( The performance on the V-6 is actually really good, when it's running correctly. Security feature will disable your ignition constantly. These complaints apply also to Grand Ams and Aleros from 99-2002. "Dex-Cool" systems= stay away.
Just bought my 1999 Alero
I just bought my 1999 Alero GL, with only 105,000 miles on it. Got a good deal at a local dealership. The car is in great shape, and so far in the month that I've had it, there's been no problems, and I hope it stays that way. Too early to tell though. It gets excellent gas mileage, and with the hot weather we're currently having, the a/c puts out very cold air. So, as long as it keeps running the way it does, I'll be happy. Keeping my fingers crossed.
Long term owner / teen driven
This car was bought for my carpool use. I put 60K miles on it in 3 years, mostly highway. Typical hwy 29 mpg (4 cyl) typical city 21-24 mpg. At 64K miles I turned it over to my then teenage druggie Daughter who thrashed it and abused it with her druggie friends for 4 more years. It became a transportation car and lets go to a rave car. I was overseas. The car was trashed. Now she is grownup and wised up and is fine. Car has 146K miles on it and the only thing that has gone wrong is the manual remote drivers mirror cable broke and the ignition switch broke. Other than that, just the usual brake work, fluid changes, (inc auto trans) and tires. Daughter is still driving it.
