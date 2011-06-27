Used 1995 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews

A great, underrated auto...... buggywhip , 09/08/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have the Achieva 3.1L 6cyl. It's a fine car--always starts, always runs, strong engine. Handles quite well, no squeaks or rattles at 123,000 miles. No rust at all and paint quality is fantastic. Exhaust has lasted over 60k miles too! Easily equal to an Accord of the same vintage. My car drinks coolant faster than a Green Bay Packer guzzles gatorade--I can't find the leak, probably the water pump, no big deal. Report Abuse

Not fun, but it's a fighter Anders , 06/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this car now about 2 1/2 years now, and I have not had a problem yet. It has over 130 000 miles on it and it just keeps on going. It's not pretty and the interior is not fun either. Handling is OK and braking the same. I just hope that my next car will just as reliable as this one.

Bummed Max , 02/26/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had my car for only one year and at first I was pretty satisfied with it. The car picked up quickly, especially when I needed to drive through pesky freeway traffic. But, now I am having engine and radiator problems. The mechanic told me that antifreeze is leaking internally and mixing with my engine oil so now I am forced to either donate my car or junk it.

Used Achieva stnongo , 11/08/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The Achieva is a great car, has given very little problem over the past 6 years, since I bought it used....Strong running great car