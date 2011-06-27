Used 2008 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews
CAN'T SAY ENOUGH!
After major disappointment with my previous 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, I turned to Nissan's Xterra, and will never turn back. In the 5-1/2 years that I've owned mine I've had no trouble other than a cracked in-tire air pressure sensor, but that's it. Drives great, super in snow and weather, dependable, trustworthy and comfortable. I needed something able to get through IA blizzard conditions; this baby does it! Have 113K miles on her (80% highway), and plan on keeping "Bear" for at least double that! No regrets whatsoever; I highly recommend Nissan for quality, performance, strength and durability. Leaves Jeep floundering in the dust, let me tell you that! *Update* It is now 2016, and the Xterra has 146K miles on her. Still going strong at eight years old! Replaced a rear wheel wheel assembly when mine loosened and eventually forced the ABS to kick in all the time, but that's it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Off road ready, but still stock
Bought certified 2 years ago, Our Xterra has seen dirt, water, and 110 on it's speedometer. We had no problems driving it on light offroad courses, and it's big enough to seat 4 in the back (please dont do it though!) The MPG's aren't too good, but it's good enough for what it is. Surprised at it's speed, though, since it outsprints most family sedans to 60, and the 21+ gallon tank will last you 350-ish miles. Biggest problem are the rear seats. The front ones are soft, and big, but the rear bench feels just like that. a park bench. don't spend more than 4 hours in the back of it, or your back will hurt.
Great Truck
I purchased mine in 2009 with 17000 Miles on it. Today I am at 174000 miles and still going strong. Not best fuel economy but with 4wd, that is what you expect. Only repairs have been bad bearings on front. Aside from that all routine maintenance. Just replaced the full suspension recently and the ride is much better now. The older it get, the move vibrations you feel, but mainly over 70 mph. Really vibrates after 80 mph, tried wheel balancing several time, breaks and alignments, but i think it is just its age now. Would recommend the truck, but am hoping they redesign soon before i buy another car. I am looking at 4 runners due to much better fuel economy on 4wd versions.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
CA in TX
Research SMOD before buying this year model. If it's been taken care of, or has not happened, just put in a new radiator and you should be good to go for quite some time. Timing chain guides start wearing out around 125k and is an expensive endeavor. Never been stranded by this vehicle, and love the abilities. More functional aftermarket stereos are easy to add, giving you some of the newer technology. My technology rating is 5 star because I added a $300 Pioneer head unit and have the best of all those features (Apple CarPlay, hands-free talk, navigation, etc). Down in South Texas, I have no rust. Recently had to do valve cover gaskets and cam position sensor. The heater core hose plastics seem to deteriorate at around 8-10 years. It's easy and inexpensive to fix that if you catch it before it breaks. Vehicle has good power, and is pretty nimble. As of 10/2019 there was a failure on the rear differential. While the vehicle still drove, it was becoming noisy, and the rear axle felt as though it was dragging. Entire assembly was replaced by dealership at a pricey $2900, but it drives like a new car now. At 12 years old now, I think some of these issues come with the territory. Still happy overall with my Xterra and no plans to part with it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2 yrs and still running great
Fun SUV to drive... hugs the road like a champ with smooth acceleration and strong brakes. Mine is a 4x4... haven't taken it off road yet but looking forward to it. Got mine a yr old at a steal and even if I didn't, it's still worth the money. It's expensive to maintain though...tires cost 200+ a piece and maintenance at the Nissan dealership which I recommend, is still expensive. But all in all, haven't had mechanical issues yet @ 66000 miles. This is my second Nissan after my 2004 Maxima SL and Nissan hasn't failed me yet.
Sponsored cars related to the Xterra
Related Used 2008 Nissan Xterra SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner