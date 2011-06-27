  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Truck
  4. Used 1990 Nissan Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Nissan Truck Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Truck
Overview
See Truck Inventory
See Truck Inventory
See Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg17/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/379.8 mi.358.7/464.2 mi.270.3/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG151919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm154 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower153 hp @ 4800 rpm134 hp @ 5200 rpm153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.2 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.55.1 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Measurements
Length195.5 in.190.0 in.195.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.5000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Gross weight5200 lbs.5200 lbs.4400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.8.3 in.8.7 in.
Height67.1 in.62.0 in.62.4 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.2000.0 lbs.1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.116.1 in.116.1 in.
Width66.5 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
See Truck InventorySee Truck InventorySee Truck Inventory

Related Used 1990 Nissan Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles