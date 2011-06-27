2019 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Love my truck
Todd, 11/24/2019
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful
I bought the 2019 Titan SV 2 wheel drive, it has tons of power, a great ride and drive very quite, seats are comfortable and best of all a great warranty of 5yr 100k from the factory. I think the informat system could be a little better. It was between this and the Ram, after reading the consumer reviews for the Ram I went with the Titan. The front seats are very comfortable, the back could be better. I have had it for 6 months and 10k miles. I drive city and highway everyday to and from work and average 15.1 mpg, highway only I get about 21 mpg at 75 mph. I live in Texas the summers are brutal but A/C is cold as ice and rarely had to have it on high. That was big for me. Overall I have been very happy and would buy it again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Related 2019 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab info
