2019 Nissan Titan XD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Titan XD
5.0
1 reviews
Love my truck

Todd, 11/24/2019
SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2019 Titan SV 2 wheel drive, it has tons of power, a great ride and drive very quite, seats are comfortable and best of all a great warranty of 5yr 100k from the factory. I think the informat system could be a little better. It was between this and the Ram, after reading the consumer reviews for the Ram I went with the Titan. The front seats are very comfortable, the back could be better. I have had it for 6 months and 10k miles. I drive city and highway everyday to and from work and average 15.1 mpg, highway only I get about 21 mpg at 75 mph. I live in Texas the summers are brutal but A/C is cold as ice and rarely had to have it on high. That was big for me. Overall I have been very happy and would buy it again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
