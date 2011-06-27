Used 2006 Nissan Sentra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car for those with a low budget in mind.
Its a very cheaply made car in just about every category but it does its job well. Bought my 2006 Sentra with 120k miles on it and its about to cross over 200k miles very shortly and i've replaced nothing, everything is still original on it and going strong. My car does has the hard hot start that so many people are having but with almost 200k miles, nothing has failed and i've never been left stranded so i just live with it.
Keeps truckin'
I bought this car new in July of '06. I drive 500 miles a week more or less and now have 235,500 miles on it. I did have a problem with the fuel pump and crankshaft sensor about a hundred thousand miles ago. It would start the second time every time for the longest while but eventually it worsened. I replaced a starter as a result Had a garage replace the fuel pump and it was better but got worse again. Finally took it to the dealer and got the crankshaft sensor replaced. I think it's been a great little car. All the interior buttons still work and the air is cold still after 8 1/2 years. If it dies tomorrow, I'd still think it's a great little car. The most reliable car I've ever had.
Doesn't start from first try
2006 Nissan special edition; have trouble with starting, especially in hot weather; does not start from first try. Should be recalled.
2006 sentra
we should all get togeather and swarm nissan and make them fix this fuel pump problem. to many having that problem
trooper
I own a 2006 model and I get an average of 32 mpg. I drive this car everywhere: Mexico, camping, OFF-ROAD, alot of highway/freeway driving, go to the snow resorts, put my dirtbike in the back of the seat/trunk (when open). So far this car has over 150,000 miles and runs perfect! not a single problem. I always change the oil and air filter (and maintain the car clean). I'm sure my little trooper will last over 200,000 miles. =D
