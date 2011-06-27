Used 2002 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews
SE-R Spec V < the sum of it's parts
I purchased this car spanking new and enjoyed its strong engine with gobs of torque (for 2.5 liters), loved the limited slip differential, lots of grip from the tires and suspension. I was excited to finally own a new car I could pamper and keep minty fresh. Well, the honeymoon didn't last very long. From day one, literally, I kept fresh (every 3,000 miles) Mobil 1 oil in it, but despite my efforts, the car burnt more oil than any car I've ever owned, 2quarts every oil change. Also at about 30k to 40K the car lost a lot of power, started blowing black smoke which made it impossible to keep the bumper clean. Also, the clear coat started to peel @ 50K, making the car quite ugly.
Great Car Value
I've had 2 Sentras since 1985, this one being my second. I bought both my sons Sentras when they graduated college (1994 & 1998). The older one was sold in California by my son with 175,000 miles on it and it was still doing fine. My other son gave the 1998 to my sister, and that's still going strong with 185,000 miles on it. If you are looking for a reasonably-priced, easy-to-maintain car, this is the one!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
243,000 miles and still running
This car was given to me to jump start my life again my grandfather bought it for $700 with 236,000 miles and I have had few problems the belt tensioner pully needs to be replaced and the front shocks need to be replaced, I replaced the brakes (someone didn't know what they were doing so I completely replaced everything). I love the way it drives , the brake feel is fantastic, it has cheap tires but you wouldn't guess that it does. The 4 cylinder engine is powerful the transmission shifts smooth but does jerk every now and again, Paint looks horrible. Overall it keeps my insurance cheap and its my daily driver, I plan on getting a newer vehicle but I will keep this car until it dies!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Don't even think to buy this car
In 3+ years I owned this car I had nothing but problems with engine. The Idle Control Valve, the Engine Control and the ignitions coils went down several times. The engine stalled many times, which makes this car very unsafe to drive. By the end A/C was down too. Never buy any Nissan again
Fun Nissan
I'm no car expert, but I've driven two Spec-V Sentra; so I figure to have a say. I consider this car to be a very great affordable car. The Spec-V model provides comforts, speed, and good looking aesthetics. The 6 speed version is perfect for your needs on the road. On HWY 1 (Californians will understand) this car has the acceleration to get you over any hills, and the handling for the windy roads you will find.
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Related Used 2002 Nissan Sentra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019