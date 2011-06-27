  1. Home
Used 2002 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

SE-R Spec V < the sum of it's parts

Brandon Apmann, 02/20/2009
139062 of 139064 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car spanking new and enjoyed its strong engine with gobs of torque (for 2.5 liters), loved the limited slip differential, lots of grip from the tires and suspension. I was excited to finally own a new car I could pamper and keep minty fresh. Well, the honeymoon didn't last very long. From day one, literally, I kept fresh (every 3,000 miles) Mobil 1 oil in it, but despite my efforts, the car burnt more oil than any car I've ever owned, 2quarts every oil change. Also at about 30k to 40K the car lost a lot of power, started blowing black smoke which made it impossible to keep the bumper clean. Also, the clear coat started to peel @ 50K, making the car quite ugly.

Great Car Value

Hawwison@yahoo.com, 10/29/2015
CA 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I've had 2 Sentras since 1985, this one being my second. I bought both my sons Sentras when they graduated college (1994 & 1998). The older one was sold in California by my son with 175,000 miles on it and it was still doing fine. My other son gave the 1998 to my sister, and that's still going strong with 185,000 miles on it. If you are looking for a reasonably-priced, easy-to-maintain car, this is the one!

243,000 miles and still running

Alex Carr, 12/05/2015
GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

This car was given to me to jump start my life again my grandfather bought it for $700 with 236,000 miles and I have had few problems the belt tensioner pully needs to be replaced and the front shocks need to be replaced, I replaced the brakes (someone didn't know what they were doing so I completely replaced everything). I love the way it drives , the brake feel is fantastic, it has cheap tires but you wouldn't guess that it does. The 4 cylinder engine is powerful the transmission shifts smooth but does jerk every now and again, Paint looks horrible. Overall it keeps my insurance cheap and its my daily driver, I plan on getting a newer vehicle but I will keep this car until it dies!

Don't even think to buy this car

denis18, 07/08/2012
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

In 3+ years I owned this car I had nothing but problems with engine. The Idle Control Valve, the Engine Control and the ignitions coils went down several times. The engine stalled many times, which makes this car very unsafe to drive. By the end A/C was down too. Never buy any Nissan again

Fun Nissan

David Aguilera, 03/30/2015
SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I'm no car expert, but I've driven two Spec-V Sentra; so I figure to have a say. I consider this car to be a very great affordable car. The Spec-V model provides comforts, speed, and good looking aesthetics. The 6 speed version is perfect for your needs on the road. On HWY 1 (Californians will understand) this car has the acceleration to get you over any hills, and the handling for the windy roads you will find.

