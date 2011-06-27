Estimated values
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,666
|$27,662
|$30,735
|Clean
|$23,943
|$26,840
|$29,788
|Average
|$22,496
|$25,195
|$27,895
|Rough
|$21,048
|$23,551
|$26,002
Estimated values
2016 Audi SQ5 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,041
|$31,156
|$34,356
|Clean
|$27,218
|$30,230
|$33,298
|Average
|$25,573
|$28,378
|$31,182
|Rough
|$23,928
|$26,525
|$29,066