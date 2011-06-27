2021 Nissan Rogue Sport Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SVSV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $2,000 Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR - Expires 03/01/2021
- $1,000 Lender - Expires 03/01/2021
Customer Cash for Retail and STD APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with NMAC Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 02/02/2021
- End
- 03/01/2021
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing through NMAC using special rates. Must finance through NMAC. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 02/11/2021
- End
- 03/01/2021
Financing(2 available)Show details
- Alternative APR - Expires 03/01/2021
- Special APR - Expires 03/01/2021
Alternative APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 1.9% 72 02/05/2021 03/01/2021
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.
0.0% APR financing for 12 months at $83.33 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 12 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 0.9% 60 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 0.9% 48 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 0% 36 02/02/2021 03/01/2021 0% 24 02/02/2021 03/01/2021
