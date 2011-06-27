  1. Home
2021 Nissan Rogue Sport Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Nissan Rogue Sport

SV

SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

  • Customer Cash for Retail and STD APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with NMAC Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    02/02/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

    Lender

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when financing through NMAC using special rates. Must finance through NMAC. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    02/11/2021
    End
    03/01/2021

  • Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.

    1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%7202/05/202103/01/2021

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with NMAC.

    0.0% APR financing for 12 months at $83.33 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 24 months at $41.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%1202/02/202103/01/2021
    0.9%6002/02/202103/01/2021
    0.9%4802/02/202103/01/2021
    0%3602/02/202103/01/2021
    0%2402/02/202103/01/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2021 Nissan Rogue Sport Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
