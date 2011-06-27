2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Consumer Reviews

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Rolando Masferrer Sr. , 01/31/2020 SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Recently we leased a 2020 Rogue Sport SV and so far we are very happy with our decision. The trunk space is very good, rides well, seats are comfortable and overall a very good SUV Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it! Jessntime , 07/16/2020 SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I just bought my SV AWD Rogue Sport 3 days ago. The gas mileage is amazing and it has quite the pep for the small engine. I think it drives smooth and is comfortable, though I haven’t taken it on a long trip just yet. I got the version with heated seats/steering wheel which I’m looking forward to this winter. My aunt has had three of these (leases them) and recently bought a new one because she loves them so much. No issues for her. We have matching red Rogues! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Rogue Karen Laws , 06/15/2020 SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 3 of 5 people found this review helpful A lot of new features that help keep you safer while driving Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Rogue Sport™ Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

Caspian Blue Metallic

Gun Metallic

Brilliant Silver Metallic

Nitro Lime Metallic

Pearl White Tricoat

Magnetic Black Pearl

Monarch Orange Metallic Build & Price NissanUSA.com

Junker in disguise test driver , 05/10/2020 SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 5 of 11 people found this review helpful Recently test drove the SV trim. Did not drive like a new car-more like a beat up rental from Hertz. Super cheap interior-good engine-great cargo area-thats it. Going back to RAV 4 the A-1 steak sauce of SUVS. Don't believe the reviews most of them are written by salesman of that brand-test drive yourself. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse