2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Consumer Reviews

5(60%)4(0%)3(0%)2(20%)1(20%)
3.6
5 reviews
Pros
Cons

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

Rolando Masferrer Sr., 01/31/2020
SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Recently we leased a 2020 Rogue Sport SV and so far we are very happy with our decision. The trunk space is very good, rides well, seats are comfortable and overall a very good SUV

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love it!

Jessntime, 07/16/2020
SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just bought my SV AWD Rogue Sport 3 days ago. The gas mileage is amazing and it has quite the pep for the small engine. I think it drives smooth and is comfortable, though I haven’t taken it on a long trip just yet. I got the version with heated seats/steering wheel which I’m looking forward to this winter. My aunt has had three of these (leases them) and recently bought a new one because she loves them so much. No issues for her. We have matching red Rogues!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my Rogue

Karen Laws , 06/15/2020
SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

A lot of new features that help keep you safer while driving

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Junker in disguise

test driver, 05/10/2020
SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
5 of 11 people found this review helpful

Recently test drove the SV trim. Did not drive like a new car-more like a beat up rental from Hertz. Super cheap interior-good engine-great cargo area-thats it. Going back to RAV 4 the A-1 steak sauce of SUVS. Don't believe the reviews most of them are written by salesman of that brand-test drive yourself.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Poor quality and design

Rent before you buy, 06/02/2020
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
4 of 10 people found this review helpful

Road noise is extremely loud, seats are so uncomfortable I had to pack towels on them for support, no digital speedometer, door locks are placed behind door handle which makes access difficult, I’m short so seat belt rests across neck instead of chest, steering wheel blocks instrument panel, console is too low to rest arm. Can not remove key from ignition without hitting hand on dash. When I tried to trade it in at dealership, they only offered 17,000 with 500 miles on it. Don’t waste your money. I’ll give two stars for the sporty look and large cargo space.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
