2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Consumer Reviews
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
Recently we leased a 2020 Rogue Sport SV and so far we are very happy with our decision. The trunk space is very good, rides well, seats are comfortable and overall a very good SUV
Love it!
I just bought my SV AWD Rogue Sport 3 days ago. The gas mileage is amazing and it has quite the pep for the small engine. I think it drives smooth and is comfortable, though I haven’t taken it on a long trip just yet. I got the version with heated seats/steering wheel which I’m looking forward to this winter. My aunt has had three of these (leases them) and recently bought a new one because she loves them so much. No issues for her. We have matching red Rogues!
Love my Rogue
A lot of new features that help keep you safer while driving
Junker in disguise
Recently test drove the SV trim. Did not drive like a new car-more like a beat up rental from Hertz. Super cheap interior-good engine-great cargo area-thats it. Going back to RAV 4 the A-1 steak sauce of SUVS. Don't believe the reviews most of them are written by salesman of that brand-test drive yourself.
Poor quality and design
Road noise is extremely loud, seats are so uncomfortable I had to pack towels on them for support, no digital speedometer, door locks are placed behind door handle which makes access difficult, I’m short so seat belt rests across neck instead of chest, steering wheel blocks instrument panel, console is too low to rest arm. Can not remove key from ignition without hitting hand on dash. When I tried to trade it in at dealership, they only offered 17,000 with 500 miles on it. Don’t waste your money. I’ll give two stars for the sporty look and large cargo space.
