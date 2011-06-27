  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue Sport
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Rogue Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,540
See Rogue Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,540
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,540
SL Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,540
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,540
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,540
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,540
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Roof Rail Cross Barsyes
Premium Paintyes
External Ground Lightingyes
4-Piece Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Maximum cargo capacity53.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3424 lbs.
Gross weight4455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.3 degrees
Maximum payload1040 lbs.
Angle of departure28.2 degrees
Length172.4 in.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Width72.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Exterior Colors
  • Caspian Blue
  • Palatial Ruby
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Magnetic Black
  • Gun Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Pearl White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,540
19 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,540
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,540
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Rogue Sport Inventory

Related Used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles