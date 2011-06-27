2020 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews

Good purchase Jim Fusco , 12/30/2019 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Good ride and handling. Plenty of power from six cylinder. Interior first class. Would buy it again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Murano! Mel Fox , 05/21/2020 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Smooth ride and is a beast in the New England snow! I have had this car for 3 years with no problems! I have the SL with soft leather, heated seats, panoramic moon roof, Navi with a nice big screen, Bose speakers and 360 camera. Amazing and good size for a mid size SUV! Fully loaded at a great price! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Solid Choice Murano Fan Club , 02/13/2020 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful We're very happy to be leasing the 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum. There is little difference in monthly leasing costs across the Murano range, from S to SL to SV to Platinum, even though the "out the door" prices to purchase them differ greatly. We ended up with a Platinum Murano full of attractive features for about $30/month more than the stripped down SL or SV that was thought to be our "low cost" alternative. Key features for us: large cargo area, comfortable ride, convenient electronics, easy to master safety features (sonar, cameras, lane and speed controls); we're not looking for towing capacity, great acceleration or "sports car handling" in our SUV. For us, the new Murano is a significant upgrade over our previous leased vehicle (Infiniti QX50) for slightly less money per month. Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Murano® Sunset Drift ChromaFlair

Mocha Almond Pearl

Deep Blue Pearl

Pearl White TriCoat

Cayenne Red Metallic

Gun Metallic

Brilliant Silver Metallic

Magnetic Black Pearl Build & Price NissanUSA.com

Excellent SUV. Charles , 08/11/2020 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Very pleased with the styling and looks. Rear view side mirrors offer good rear and side visibility. Electronic package intuitive and easy to use. Good acceleration in traffic. Good safety features with lane detections and warning as well as automatic deaccelerations in auto mode. It is a relatively large vehicle that requires paying attention to maneuvering with the curvature of the roads although like the handling features. This is luxury SUV well worth the pricing. Report Abuse