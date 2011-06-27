2020 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews
Good purchase
Good ride and handling. Plenty of power from six cylinder. Interior first class. Would buy it again.
Love my Murano!
Smooth ride and is a beast in the New England snow! I have had this car for 3 years with no problems! I have the SL with soft leather, heated seats, panoramic moon roof, Navi with a nice big screen, Bose speakers and 360 camera. Amazing and good size for a mid size SUV! Fully loaded at a great price!
Solid Choice
We're very happy to be leasing the 2020 Nissan Murano Platinum. There is little difference in monthly leasing costs across the Murano range, from S to SL to SV to Platinum, even though the "out the door" prices to purchase them differ greatly. We ended up with a Platinum Murano full of attractive features for about $30/month more than the stripped down SL or SV that was thought to be our "low cost" alternative. Key features for us: large cargo area, comfortable ride, convenient electronics, easy to master safety features (sonar, cameras, lane and speed controls); we're not looking for towing capacity, great acceleration or "sports car handling" in our SUV. For us, the new Murano is a significant upgrade over our previous leased vehicle (Infiniti QX50) for slightly less money per month.
Excellent SUV.
Very pleased with the styling and looks. Rear view side mirrors offer good rear and side visibility. Electronic package intuitive and easy to use. Good acceleration in traffic. Good safety features with lane detections and warning as well as automatic deaccelerations in auto mode. It is a relatively large vehicle that requires paying attention to maneuvering with the curvature of the roads although like the handling features. This is luxury SUV well worth the pricing.
Painmaker
Bought 2020 murano. The middle console was too big and allowed little movement for my knee . I did not notice after just test drive but a longer drive of 30 minutes. The vehicle also hard to keep straight was wobbling all over the road. The visibility was poor but outside looked sharp. Safety features awesome. Front seat for hiney comfy but I could not keep due to pain with my knee to drive. I think if console was smaller would have more movement for knee. Next time I plan to do a rental or overnight before buying
