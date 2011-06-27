Used 2016 Nissan Maxima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Maxima Sedan
Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,310*
Total Cash Price
$22,703
3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,194*
Total Cash Price
$28,833
3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,194*
Total Cash Price
$28,833
3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,341*
Total Cash Price
$24,973
3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,922*
Total Cash Price
$23,611
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Maxima Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$4,768
|Maintenance
|$1,813
|$883
|$775
|$721
|$2,184
|$6,376
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,228
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,392
|Financing
|$1,221
|$982
|$727
|$454
|$165
|$3,549
|Depreciation
|$4,948
|$2,377
|$2,091
|$1,853
|$1,664
|$12,933
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,128
|$7,332
|$6,832
|$6,427
|$7,591
|$40,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Maxima Sedan 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,284
|$6,055
|Maintenance
|$2,303
|$1,121
|$984
|$916
|$2,774
|$8,098
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,560
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,768
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,247
|$923
|$577
|$210
|$4,507
|Depreciation
|$6,284
|$3,019
|$2,656
|$2,353
|$2,113
|$16,425
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,403
|$9,312
|$8,677
|$8,162
|$9,641
|$51,194
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,284
|$6,055
|Maintenance
|$2,303
|$1,121
|$984
|$916
|$2,774
|$8,098
|Repairs
|$439
|$508
|$596
|$696
|$815
|$3,054
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,560
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,768
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,247
|$923
|$577
|$210
|$4,507
|Depreciation
|$6,284
|$3,019
|$2,656
|$2,353
|$2,113
|$16,425
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,403
|$9,312
|$8,677
|$8,162
|$9,641
|$51,194
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,112
|$5,245
|Maintenance
|$1,994
|$971
|$853
|$793
|$2,402
|$7,014
|Repairs
|$381
|$440
|$516
|$603
|$706
|$2,646
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,531
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,080
|$800
|$499
|$182
|$3,904
|Depreciation
|$5,443
|$2,615
|$2,300
|$2,038
|$1,830
|$14,226
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,341
|$8,065
|$7,515
|$7,070
|$8,350
|$44,341
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Maxima Sedan 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$934
|$962
|$991
|$1,020
|$1,051
|$4,959
|Maintenance
|$1,886
|$918
|$806
|$750
|$2,271
|$6,631
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,277
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,448
|Financing
|$1,270
|$1,021
|$756
|$472
|$172
|$3,691
|Depreciation
|$5,146
|$2,472
|$2,175
|$1,927
|$1,731
|$13,450
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,613
|$7,625
|$7,105
|$6,684
|$7,895
|$41,922
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Maxima
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Nissan Maxima in Virginia is:not available
