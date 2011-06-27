Used 2004 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews

Nissan Maxima kirsten_046 , 05/08/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I was so excited when I bought this car I've always had a Nissan and they never let me down. I loved the double sun roof and the previous owner had "tricked" it out so it was all fancy. I bought it with 130,000 miles on it which was quite a bit but it was running well! But then after about 20,000 miles the key kept getting stuck in the ignition, the CD player skips everything and cuts out, takes a few times to actually start the car and now it has trouble switching gears AND I was driving a few days ago and it totally turned on in the middle of the road; steering wheel locked, gas didn't work, lights and everything went off (had to turn it off then back on again). Nissan has let me down. Report Abuse

Nissan Maxima Brakes, ABS, Floorboards, Sunroof, Nissan Corporate, Faulkner Harrisburg, Star Nissan Greensburg lilliasea , 11/30/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2004 Nissan Maxima after extensive research as a left over in January 2005. The car was garaged 95% of the time and serviced by the dealership until the warranty expired. Traveling from South Carolina to Pennsylvania, the ABS and Brake lights illuminated. Standard brakes were still operational subsequently I drove the car to the Faulkner dealership in Harrisburg. Here the mechanics determined there was a fault code indicating an entire ABS replacement. They also found rust on the floorboards under the front wheel wells. Add this to a sunroof motor failure just days prior to the ABS brakes failing. Stranded in Harrisburg I did a little research and quickly identified a TSB on Maxima brakes. Nissan owners posted on this subject frequently as well as rust under the floorboards and sunroof failure. I shared my findings with the dealership when they called to announce the nearly 5K in repairs needed for the Maxima. The Faulkner dealership then directed me to call the Nissan Corporate Customer Assistance. I explained the situation and that the car was indeed 8 years old but had merely 60K miles most of which were highway. The interview process was consistent from the dealership to the customer service representative to the final mediator. I realized I was repeating information on the car for three days. The global narrative included;  The car received regular maintenance from the Star Nissan Dealership (I would not recommend this dealership)  The Star Nissan Group sold and maintenanced the car until warranty expiration.  The Star Nissan mechanics failed to notice any of these issues even though they had the car on the rack for 10 days repairing the air conditioning just five months prior.  I personally detailed the car four to five times a yearwashed the undercarriage as well. The day before Thanksgiving the corporate mediator, Glenda, called to announce Nissan would not be providing any repair assistance. Unfortunately, I was also very ill and lacked the energy to pursue the matter. It was essential to repair the brakes so I could make it home and get to a doctor. It is important to know that I loved this car. I selected every option and waited until I found a black on black fully loaded Maxima. This car was serviced more than any other vehicle I have owned. From the 261 lb/sqft torque to the responsive engine this car made me happy ..until it didnt. As it turns out, we had a dysfunctional relationship. I gave and gave and Nissan left me sitting. If you have read this and still purchase a Nissan and especially a Maxima remember you were warned. Report Abuse

2004 Maxima transmission problems thecuda , 06/18/2012 46 of 49 people found this review helpful I have a 2004 Nissan Maxima with the serious transmission problems, drivers side window motor and one motor used to control the driver side power seat is out. We have been owners of Nissans for more than 22 years. At one time all of my childrens (3) has a Nissan. We will switch to another brand and never own a Maxima again. My daughter had the same problem with her 2004 Murano. Report Abuse

you will regret it I learned the hard way! Mr Texas 2015 , 12/18/2015 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It will definitely gain attention on the road by the exterior design but that is about all this car can do for you. Very low mileage purchase in January of 2011. The first thing I noticed about a week later was the famous shimmy. I'm doing 45-50 and the steering wheel starts shaking like a hula dancer. So of course I went back to the dealership they re balanced the tires. A week later it came back so I purchased 4 brand new Goodyear tires didn't solve it shimmy remained up until the end. March of 2011 had to have motor mounts replaced under warranty. September 2011 the timing chain was replaced under warranty thru Nissan. January 2012 the upper A/C hose was replaced for $600. July 2012 Power Steering leak was replaced. December 2012 both H.I.D headlights went out on the highway due to a bad ballast. March 2013 both CV Joints had to be replaced due to leakage. August 2013 The vehicle began to experience a hard start then that same day left me stranded at wal mart it was the Cam/crank sensors. January 2014 The Valve cover gaskets leaked oil. Fixed properly leaked again for a second time. June 2014 check engine light comes on P0420: Catalyst Efficiency Failure which means that catalytic converter was bad didn't replace. October 2014 Alternator fails. By December 2014 another check engine light this time the transmission needed to be replaced for a second time as had been by the previous owner. January 2015 traded for a 2009 Infiniti M. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR YOU ALONG WITH MY BROTHER,MYSELF,A MILLION OTHERS WILL REGRET IT. Performance Reliability Value Report Abuse