Used 1991 Nissan Maxima SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Maxima
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque182 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Measurements
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length187.6 in.
Width69.3 in.
Curb weight3029 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aztec Red
  • Winter Blue Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Satin White Pearlglow
  • Super White
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Charcoal Pearl
  • Burgundy Pearl
