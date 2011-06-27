  1. Home
Used 2016 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)486/702 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,460
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Navigation Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,460
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,460
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Interior Lighting Packageyes
Illuminated Kick Plateyes
5-Piece Floor Mats Plus Trunk Matyes
Trunk Sub Floor Organizeryes
Rear USB Portsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,460
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Chrome Body Side Moldingsyes
Chrome Bumper Protectoryes
Rear Spoileryes
Approach Lightingyes
Premium Paintyes
Body Color Body Side Moldingsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Maximum cargo capacity15.4 cu.ft.
Length191.9 in.
Curb weight3233 lbs.
Gross weight4226 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume117.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Pearl White
  • Cayenne Red
  • Java Metallic
  • Gun Metallic
  • Storm Blue
  • Super Black
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,460
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,460
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
