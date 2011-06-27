Used 2010 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Owned 3 years, treated me well!

Matt Sargent, 01/25/2016
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
38 of 39 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Altima certified pre-owned and drove it for 3 years. This little car was VERY good to me, couldn't have asked for a better vehicle. I will say the engine was a little loud especially on the highway, or when you were pushing it to get to speed. Outside of the occasional noise though I had absolutely zero problems.... the only thing I ever had to put into the car was oil changes, tires, and brakes. If you are looking for reliable transportation this is it. Also just to note, the trunk space is HUGE, I have hauled soooo many things in this vehicle and each time to my shock and dismay they always fit. I would definetly recommend this vehicle, after owning this I am a Nissan fan for life, in fact I just bought a brand new one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Great ride!

Kim, 08/08/2015
2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I was in the market for a new car fell in love with the look of this. I bought one used, but it was in great condition. The seats are comfortable; they hug your body and make you feel safe, unlike the Nissan Sentra I had before where the seats were just boring and flat. I get a lot of miles out of a tank of gas, it feels pretty sturdy and heavy driving on the road, which is important to me. The Sentra felt like it'd fly off the road if there was a gust of wind. However, the trunk is TINY and SHALLOW. You can't even fit a decent sized box in the back. This isn't a good traveling car if you do a lot of traveling, as the back seat is pretty small as well. But since I'm only one person with no kids, it's perfect for me. Also, sometimes this car seems to have trouble speeding up on hills. This car is also very safe. I recently got into a four-car wreck - the Infiniti behind me was totaled, but I only got away with my two bumpers needing replacement and the exhaust system repaired. No windows shattering, engine problems, or any other damage to the body that I know of.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Reliable, roomy, & fun 4dr sedan

jona57, 01/28/2014
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

After much research, I bought 10 Altima loaded with SL package. Well-balanced near-luxury sedan with these options. Smooth, quiet ride but also sharp handling (for family sedan) and fun to drive. After 4+ trouble-free years, my worst complaint (as for most midsize cars) is that front passenger seat is not height adjustable.

Report Abuse
Dream Car.... or is it?

radowns05, 03/13/2013
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

When I was 16 I was forced to buy the ugliest car there ever could be. A 1997 Nissan Sentra which turned out to be the best car on Earth. Owning this car made my dream car a Nissan Altima. I figured if the Sentra was that good the Altima had to be even better. In 2012 I bought a 2010 Nissan Altima S. Over all it has been an "ok" car. I expected more, I guess. If you like the smell of rotten eggs and Nissan telling you that it is a "normal" smell when you accelerate; it is the way it cleans itself out, then this is the car for you! I feel that a car this new, and costs this much wouldn't smell everytime you accelerate to pass someone.

Report Abuse

Stylish Ride.....But

James, 08/08/2015
2.5 S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I've owned quite a few cars of all makes and models, and the Altima SL is one of the more stylish vehicles out there for the money. It comes with many options standard that you would pay extra for on Hondas or Toyotas. The ride and performance are decent for the price. Having owned the other Japanese vehicles, I thought I'd give the Altima a try since I really like the body style. With all that said....I did nothing but basic routine maintenance on my Civic amd Corolla up until both were sold with about 200K miles on each. My Altima had turned 68K and been in the shop 3 times for things such as....belt pully assembly failing, front axel replacemrnt, rotor replacement. Thank god I purchased the extended warranty which covered most of the exspense. Aside from the inconvienance, it is a nice riding car. The local Nissan dealership has been great to deal with. While I'll probably keep the vehicle until time for a replacement.....not sure I'll buy another Nissan? Update: It's now 2018, and my Altima has all in all been a decent choice. At 137K miles, its been a better than average commuter car. The new Altima's have even better fuel mileage. I will eventually turn the car over to my daughter, and would definitely consider another Altima...or upgrading to a Maxima or Infiniti.

Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
