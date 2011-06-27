Used 2007 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

A blast Badger , 12/12/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I'm not a youngster but I prefer a sporty and powerful car rather than a big "senior citizen boat". Just bought the 3.5 SE and it seems to fit the bill. From the quality of construction, handling, looks and at least to me, attention to detail speaks volumes about this car and manufacturer. Especially impressed with the safety features built into it. Report Abuse

Dealer Employee Review Johnny967 , 12/06/2006 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I've been a Nissan dealership employee since 1992. My last car was an 03 Altima and I was happy with it... until I saw a white 07 in our showroom. I took one for a spin around the block and I knew right then I was going to own one. As the one responsible for processing warranty claims, I look at cars from a different perspective - not from what I like, but what can easily go wrong and how much it will cost to maintain. I can honestly tell you, Nissan put a lot of time and effort into this one to get it right. This one is a winner! It's hard to believe the Maxima is the flagship of the Nissan line when they released this beauty. Maxima will be redesigned for 08 but this is top for me! Report Abuse

Nice Surprise bybchucky , 11/21/2006 28 of 30 people found this review helpful I have been a Camry driver for quite some time, and was actually on the way to purchase a 2007 model but decided to stop by my local Nissan dealership to test out the 2007 Altima. Needless to say I ended up purchasing one, a 2.5 S 4 cyl CVT. Exterior is smooth and contour, definitely has a more sporty look than a Camry or Accord. The front grille looks a lot like the Maxima. Interior room is great, offering plenty of room in the front and back. Nice layout inside, very neat and clean, and high quality. Handling is great too, and I have not had any problems with it. It feels light and nimble, and it has a good power even with just the 175hp that comes with the 4 cyl. CVT build. Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Altima Super Black

Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

Storm Blue

Gun Metallic

Glacier White

Brilliant Silver Metallic

Deep Blue Pearl

Sunset Drift ChromaFlair BUILD AT CPO.NissanUSA.com CPO.NissanUSA.com

175,000 miles later, this car saved my life PJ , 10/20/2015 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought my 2007 Nissan Altima with every last penny I had only a few months after it came out. I was 18 and saw it as an investment. Up until the 10/16/15, I never had a thing go wrong. I changed the oil every 3,000-4,000 miles, two tire changes, and two brake jobs and she ran like a beaut. At 11:00am the night before sweetest day, I was driving home after a hockey draft and fell asleep. I was running on 7 hours of sleep in the last 36 hours and couldn't defeat the sandman once again. I swerved off the road and hit a ditch straight on going 60 mph and no signs of braking. I woke up with the air bag in my face and reality hitting a little bit harder than the air bag. I gathered my thoughts and began to realize that I'm 100% ok. Nissan saved my life. This Altima saved my life. Although it will take a long time to move on, I will never forget all of the 175,000 miles together. Thank you Nissan. My next vehicle will surely be another great model of yours. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse