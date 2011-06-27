Used 1994 Nissan Altima Sedan Consumer Reviews

ricky , 10/05/2015 GXE 4dr Sedan

We purchased a 1994 Nissan Altima GXE brand new of '94. I kept the car until my children graduated college sure miss my car it lasted 350,000 + miles. I used my father's Chrysler 300 (2008 model) but nothing liked my Altima when comes to dead heat in reliability when kids had it in school. Took many trips it got very good fuel economy between 28-30mpg highway as my children went back and forwards to college. One of the children had a wrecked doing heavier snow storm in (2010) luckily that little car protected our daughter she got out without a scratch we did get it repaired but didn't look too well after the crashed as had too get stuff fixed as - Wheel bearing: Strut: Oil sensor and steering rack due to oil leak from accident. It was a comfortable car had lots of room me and my boys are tall we had enough headroom as trunk was huge for subcompact car. One thing about those gen Altima's hated were spending a fortune getting hubcaps replace as other owners were experiencing otherwise had a bulletproof engine ran awesome. Electronics: Air conditioning: Radio: Controls: Door doors/Cruise control: still had worked great before sold off car. The tranny shifted smooth never had no indicator lights except O/D: Light malfunction other than that our little Altima ran like a top changed oil and tire rotation at 3,500 miles never experienced bad with vehicle even my children drove many miles through mountains etc. I would buy another Nissan but they are using CVT in all new models these cars are dependable never die easily can sleep on it. We traded a 1988 Chevy Corsica for that car due needed bit room space our first Nissan done us well plus used commuting lots of trips. Loved my Altima if could do it all over again would buy another first generation model in a heartbeat reason got rid of it because high miles and keeping up maintenance as having lots of miles the car would've needed few repairs as got aging with 350,000 + miles. Only problems had were minor: CV joints: Brakes: Distributor cap: Alignment: Struts: Hub bearings: Ignition coil: Alternator and Starter: The interior held up well for a 21 year old car no problems out of anything mechanical it lasted forever handled well and drove smooth when got it had a lot of power for a four cylinder engine plus averaged 30 miles per gallon on highway absolutely loved our little Altima ran like a top without spending time into a shop was most dependable car ever owned.