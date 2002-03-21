Used 1995 Nissan 300ZX for Sale Near Me

4 listings
  • 1996 Nissan 300ZX
    53,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,990

  • 1993 Nissan 300ZX
    157,398 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

  • 1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2
    115,949 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

  • 1990 Nissan 300ZX GS
    55,720 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,000

MY FAVORITE CAR EVER
MICHAEL RAY,03/21/2002
I've owned many cars the last 30 years, but none of them comes close to the all around feeling I got while driving my 300zx Conv. I'm 6ft3" and weigh 260 pounds and people couldn't believe I drove such a small car untill they saw how much room their actually was. It felt like you were sitting in the cockpit of a fighter jet. the performance was x-cellant.
